The 10 Best Multiplayer Games on PS4

Sharing games with other people is one of the purest joys for any gamer. Putting a controller in a friend's or loved one's hands, whipping out the hottest new game at a party, hopping online to prove yourself against strangers from all over the world — it all feels good.

It only gets better as developers pour new ideas into the gaming ecosystem. The Playstation 4, which has sold more than 86 million units, is one of the biggest parts of that ecosystem right now. Competition, cooperation, accessibility — PS4 games offer all of these, and more, if you know where to look. So, let's get looking.

Credit: Electronic Arts