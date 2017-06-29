Here Are the Top-Rated iPhone 7 Screen Protectors on Amazon

Protect Your iPhone

The displays on Apple's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus may be scratch-resistant, but that won't protect your phone from any serious falls or chance encounters with a razor blade. Outfitting your iPhone with a protective covering adds another layer of security — but which screen protector should you pick? We hunted down the best screen protectors available on Amazon, based on both user reviews and the corresponding Fakespot analysis score. (The Fakespot tool rates a product page on a letter scale, based on the authenticity of its reviews.) All of the products on this list received at least 4 stars on Amazon and a B rating on Fakespot.

Some reviews list the screen protector's score on the Mohs mineral-hardness scale, which measures a softer mineral's tendency to be scratched by a harder one on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 being the hardest mineral). The iPhone 7's display resisted scratches up to a hardness of 6 (or 6H) when it was tested; some of these screen protectors promise even better protection.

Photo credit: Shutterstock