New 2018 iPhones Will Come with Fast Chargers in Box (Report)

Apple's upcoming iPhones might have something that's eluded us the last few years: fast chargers in the box.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



In a blog post on Wednesday (July 18), Japanese Apple-tracking site Macotakara said that Apple is planning to bundle fast chargers in the boxes of this year's iPhones. The site, which has a solid track record of predicting Apple's moves over the years, said that the company's charger will likely be of the 18-watt variety. It would be the first time that Apple would bundle an 18W charger with its new iPhones.

There is, however, one caveat. Because Apple might want to bundle the 18W chargers with its iPhones, there's a chance that the company won't have any left to buy on store shelves. So if you're hoping to get an extra charger you'd buy at the Apple Store after you pick up your new iPhone, you could be out of luck.

Apple is said to be working on three new iPhones for this year. One would likely be a direct successor to last year's iPhone X with a 5.8-inch OLED screen and identical design. Apple is also planning a larger iPhone X, which could be known as the iPhone X Plus, that would deliver a 6.5-inch OLED screen. A third model that would appeal to customers on a budget would feature a 6.1-inch LCD.

According to the Macotakara report, Apple would offer the fast charger with all three of those models.

Aside from talk of bundling a fast charger with the iPhones, the Macotakara didn't offer any insight into what we could expect from the accessory. The report didn't include mentions of specs on the charger and how quickly it could charge Apple's new iPhones. We do know that today's iPhone's offer fast charging, getting you to 50 percent in as fast as 30 minutes, but that requires additional accessories.

For its part, Apple has remained tight-lipped on its plans for this year's iPhones. The company is, however, reportedly planning to unveil the new devices in September and could launch them soon after. The iPhone X is expected to get a $100 price cut to $899 to make room for the $999 iPhone X Plus. The LCD model should be cheaper than both.

Look for much more on the iPhones in the coming weeks as we inch closer to their launch.