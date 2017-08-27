Which LG TV Is Right for You?

The Best LG TVs

LG is one of the world's leading TV brands, with an extensive lineup of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TVs as well as affordable LCD superhigh-definition sets.

LG's leading 2017 TVs run webOS 3.5. This smart-TV operating system supports streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. In addition, webOS offers access to about 100 free premium internet channels through the LG Channel Plus app.

Many of this year's models also offer high-dynamic-range (HDR) compatibility, with support for HDR 10 as well as Dolby Vision and LG's own Active HDR, which adds dynamic metadata found in Dolby Vision to HDR 10 sources.

At the same time, LG offers a number of inexpensive and no-frills sets without a Wi-Fi connection, smart TV or support for HDR.

This LG TV Buying Guide will help you determine which set is right for your budget, your space and your family's viewing needs.

Cheat Sheet: LG's TV Lineup at a Glance

Series Name Price Range Screen Sizes Best Seller What You Get Best For HD and Full HD

(LJ550M, LJ5500, LJ510M, LJ5100, LJ500M, LJ500B, LJ5000, LJ4840, LJ4540, LJ4000) 139.99 to 499.99 22 to 55 inches 55LJ5500

This affordable 55-inch set offers 1080p resolution, 2 HDMI ports and smart-TV functionality.$499 Walmart 1080p and 720p screens, 1 or 2 HDMI ports Dorm room, kids' room or secondary set UHD

(UJ7700, UJ6470, UJ6300, UJ6200) 429.99 to 2,199.99 43 to 75 inches 55UJ7700This 55-inch 4K has 4 HDMI ports.$749 Wal-Mart 4K, Active HDR, 3 or 4 HDMI ports, 120-Hz refresh rate Secondary TV, budget primary set, or set that will last. Super-UHD

(SJ9570 and SJ8570); Super-UHD with Nano Cell (SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000) 1,099.99 to 6,999.99 55 to 86 inches 65SJ8500This 65-inch set with Nano Cell technology boasts some rich colors for not too much money.$1496.99 Amazon 4K, Active HDR, 4 HDMI ports, 240-Hz refresh rate Those who want a great 4K picture, but can't afford an OLED set. OLED

(W7, G7, C7 and E7)

2,199.99 to 19,999.99 55 to 77 inches OLED65C7PThis set provides an amazing picture in both 55- and 65-inch sizes.$3197 Amazon 4K, Active HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, 4 HDMI ports, 240-Hz refresh rate Those who want the best LG has to offer.

HD and Full-HD TVs: No-Frills Secondary Sets

Full-HD TVs come with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Often referred to as 1080p, this is the resolution used by broadcast TV, streaming internet and most Blu-ray movies. These TVs will work well as a secondary set in your home, such as in a playroom, bedroom or kitchen, where people are likely to watch DVDs or broadcast-TV channels.

LG 55" Full HD (1080p) Smart LED TV (55LJ5500)

However, 1080p is quickly being replaced by ultra-HD technology, which is both dropping in price and more readily supported by home movies or TV shows. Plus, today's ultra-HD sets do a good job of upscaling full-HD content. In other words, a full-HD TV — from LG or any other manufacturer — wouldn't be a good long-term investment or be good as a primary TV in the main room of your home.

LG's broad lineup of full-HD TVs seems to reflect the TVs' suitability as secondary sets.

The largest models have 55-inch screens, which aren't big enough for a large living room.

Most models range from 43 to49 inches, which is the recommended size for sets in a bedroom or kitchen — in other words, they're not a good fit in a room that's the primary place where family and friends gather to watch a movie or sporting event.

They only have one or two HDMI ports, which means you won't be able to connect more than a cable box and/or DVD player.

There's no support for Active HDR, which means that these sets won't be able to display the more vivid colors of current or emerging HDR content.

Not all models are Smart TV- or Wi-Fi-enabled.



LJ550M, LJ5500 LJ510M, LJ5100 LJ500M, LJ5000 LJ4540 Size(s) 55; 49; 43 49 43 22 Price(s) 499.99; 379.99; 379.99 399.99 299.99 139.99 Depth

(inches) 3.3; 3.2; 3.2 3.2 3.1 12.5 Weight

(pounds) 31.3; 24.9; 18.3 23.4 18.3 6.4 Blacks None listed None listed None listed None listed Colors Color Master Engine Color Master Engine Color Master Engine Triple XD Engine Sound Output

(watts) 20 10 10 6 Smart TV webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 No No HDMI Ports 2 2 2 1 Wi-Fi Yes Yes Yes No Resolution 1920 x 1080 (1080p) 1920 x 1080 (1080p) 1920 x 1080 (1080p) 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Refresh Rate 60 60 60 60 Local Dimming None None None None HDR None None None None

The same is true for LG's various HD TV models: They only range from 24 to 32 inches. This is a good size for a child's bedroom or dorm room, but not much else.



LJ550M, LJ550B LJ500B LJ4840 LJ4540 Size(s) 32 32 24 28; 24 Price(s) 199.99 179.99 169.99 169.99; 139.99 Depth

(inches) 3.1 3.1 13.5 15.6; 13.6 Weight

(pounds) 10.8 10.8 7.3 9.1; 7.1 Colors Color Master Engine Color Master Engine Triple XD Engine Triple XD Engine Sound Output

(watts) 10 10 10 10; 6 Smart TV webOS 3.5 None webOS TV None HDMI Ports 2 2 2 1 Wi-Fi Yes No Yes No Resolution 1366 x 768 (720p) 1366 x 768 (720p) 1366 x 768 (720p) 1366 x 768 (720p) Refresh Rate 60 60 60 60 Local Dimming None None None None HDR None None None None

4K Ultra-HD TVs: Good Long-Term Investment

4K ultra-HD TVs — so named due to their 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution — have replaced 1920 x 1080-pixel, full-HD TVs as the industry standard. Not only do these sets support ultra-HD content, which is available in a growing number of movies (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and TV shows (Stranger Things), they can also upscale full-HD content so that it looks almost as good as ultra-HD content.

LG 55" 4K (2160p) Smart LED Ultra HD TV with HDR (55UJ7700)

Along with UHD, these sets offer Active HDR, which is LG's own technology. Active HDR adds dynamic metadata found in Dolby Vision to HDR 10 sources, which are two other HDR standards that these LG TVs support. That makes these UHD TVs a good long-term investment as HDR technology evolves — even if you don't get a new TV in a couple years, these sets will still support whichever HDR standard has emerged as the industry leader.

Finally, all LG TVs from the 4K ultra-HD models on up run webOS 3.5. This smart-TV operating system supports streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu, which can be enhanced with HDR-effect technology. In addition, webOS offers access to about 100 free premium internet channels through the LG Channel Plus app.



UJ7700 UJ6470 UJ6300 Size(s) 65; 60; 55 75 65; 60; 55; 49; 43 Price(s) 1,299.99; 1,099.99; 899.99 2,199.99 1,099.99; 899.99; 649.99; 699.99; 429.99 Depth

(inches) 2.5 2.6 3.3; 3.3; 3.3; 3.2; 3.2 Weight

(pounds) 52.9 91.1 49.2; 38.4; 31.3; 24.9; 18.3 Colors Wide Color Gamut Wide Color Gamut None listed Sound Output

(watts) 20 20 20 Smart TV webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 HDMI Ports 4 4 3 Wi-Fi Yes Yes Yes Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Refresh Rate 120 120 120 Local Dimming Yes Yes No HDR Active HDR Active HDR Active HDR

Super-UHD TVs: Affordable Alternative to OLED

LG's latest super-UHD TVs use what the company calls a Nano Cell film, which emits light when it is hit by an electric current. It's similar to the quantum-dot sheets found in Samsung's QLED HDTVs; only the film is 1-nanometer thick, compared to a range of 2 to 6 nanometers for Samsung's quantum dots.

MORE: LG's Super-UHD TVs Use Nano Cells for Brilliant Colors

The super-UHD TVs that use the Nano Cell film — the SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000 — can display 95 percent of the DCI P3 color range. It's not quite the 99 percent that the LG W7 OLED set displays, but it's good enough for LG to list the super-UHD TVs among its "billion rich colors" sets. That makes these sets a bit more affordable than LG's OLED TVs — the 65-inch SJ9500 is $1,000 less than the 65-inch E7 OLED TV.

The LG line of super-UHD TVs also includes two models without the Nano Cell technology. These sets are larger and have better speakers, but otherwise have similar specs, including a motion refresh rate that's ideal for watching sports or playing video games. The chart below compares the five models in the super-UHD TV series.

LG 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (65SJ8500) View Deal

SJ9570 SJ9500 SJ8570 SJ8500 SJ8000 Size(s) 86 65 75 65; 55 65; 60; 55 Price(s) 6,999.99 2,199.99 2,599.99 1,599.99; 1,199.99 1,499.99; 1,299.99; 1,099.99 Depth

(inches) 2.7 2.2 2.2 2.3; 2.3 2.5; 2.5; 2.4 Weight

(pounds) 110.9 50.3 103.2 59.5; 39.9 52.9; 45.9; 33.7 Colors Wider Color Gamut Wider Color Gamut with Nano Cell Wider Color Gamut Wider Color Gamut with Nano Cell Wider Color Gamut with Nano Cell Sound Output

(watts) 80 40 60 40 20 Smart TV webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 HDMI Ports 4 4 4 4 4 Wi-Fi Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Motion Refresh Rate 240 240 240 240 240 Local Dimming Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes HDR Active HDR Active HDR Active HDR Active HDR Active HDR

OLED TVs: Bright Sets for Big Rooms

Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology uses organic compounds to create colors, with each color represented by a mixture of carbon and other elements. When these sets are turned on, the electricity activates the OLEDs, which light up or turn off, depending on what color should be displayed.

The ability to be turned off is what separates OLED TVs from LCD panels and even the Samsung QLED (quantum-dot LED) TVs; because these sets require backlighting, the colors can't be turned off completely, and, therefore, the sets cannot create a "true" black. OLED sets also allow for better viewing angles than plasma sets: This feature makes them good options for large rooms where people won't be sitting right in front of the TV.

MORE: What is OLED?

LG offers four classes of OLED TVs: the C7, E7, G7 and W7. All come with Perfect Black and Cinematic Color technology, which, according to LG, can produce more than 1 billion colors. These sets also come with Dolby Atmos sound, the webOS 3.5 smart-TV system and four HDMI ports.

The W7 and G7 make up LG's Signature TV line of flagship OLED TVs. The 77-inch W7 is only 0.23 inches thick, and the 65-inch model is even thinner, at 0.15 inches. Both are meant to be mounted on the wall and are barely visible when viewed from the side. For good reason, the W7 has been nicknamed the "wallpaper TV." This is the LG TV you want for a home theater setup — and for impressing your guests.

Because the W7 is so thin, it ships with a Dolby Atmos soundbar, which connects using a proprietary cable that carries power and the video signal. However, this cable isn't inside-wall-rated, so unless you get it professionally installed, it will be visible as it stretches from the TV to the soundbar, reducing the dramatic effect of a TV hanging from the wall with no wires attached to it.

LG 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (OLED65C7P) View Deal

The G7 is a thicker and heavier set than the W7, and its speakers are built in. Wall mounting the G7 will require the use of anchor bolts, so this set will work better in its stand on a sturdy shelf. Otherwise, its specs are the same as the W7.

As shown in the comparison chart of LG OLED TVs, the main differences are in their weight and thickness.



W7 G7 C7 E7 Size(s) 77; 65 77; 65 65; 55 65; 55 Depth

(inches) 0.23; 0.15 3.3; 2.7 1.8, 1.8 2.4; 2.2 Weight

(pounds) 27.1; 16.8 119.3; 69.9 (with stand) 50.3; 38.1 46.7; 37.7 Price(s) 19,999.99; 7,999.99 14,999.99; 5,499.99 4,499.99; 2,999.99 3,199.99; 2,199.99 Blacks Perfect Black Perfect Black Perfect Black Perfect Black Colors Cinematic Color Cinematic Color Cinematic Color Cinematic Color Sound Output

(watts) 80; 60 80; 60 60; 40 40 Smart TV webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 webOS 3.5 HDMI Ports 4 4 4 4 Wi-Fi Yes Yes Yes Yes Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) 3840 x 2160 (4K) 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Motion Refresh Rate 240 240 240 240 Local Dimming Pixel Level Dimming Pixel Level Dimming Pixel Level Dimming Pixel Level Dimming HDR Active HDR Active HDR Active HDR Active HDR

