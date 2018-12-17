How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Set Up and Use Apple Pay on the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

If you haven’t used Apple Pay before on the iPhone, Apple’s mobile wallet makes it easy to buy everything from groceries and clothes to coffee and medicine at millions of retail locations. But even if you are familiar with Apple Pay, you should know that there’s a new way to use it starting with the iPhone X.

With the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and earlier versions of the iPhone, you used the Touch ID sensor to authenticate Apple Pay purchases. But now it’s all done with Face ID. The good news is that it’s really easy to set up and use. —Mark Spoonauer



How to set up Apple Pay on the iPhone XS, XR and X



1. Go to Settings and select Wallet & Apple Pay. If you didn’t already do it while setting up your phone, this is where you’ll add a new debit or credit card to your Apple Pay account.

2. Tap Add Credit or Debit Card.

3. Hit the Continue button at the bottom of the screen.

4. Line up debit or card or enter info manually. Tap Next

5. Enter the Expiration Date and Security Code on the next screen and tap Next.

6. Hit Agree on the Terms and Conditions Screen and your card should be ready to use.

How to use Apple Pay on the iPhone XS, XR and X



1. Double tap the Side button on your iPhone to launch Apple Pay.

2. Bring your phone close to the payment terminal.

3. Use Face ID to secure your Apple Pay purchase.