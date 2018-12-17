Trending

How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

By

Use these tips to help you master the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X — from how to navigate the devices to getting the most out of their new features.

How to Set Up and Use Apple Pay on the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

If you haven’t used Apple Pay before on the iPhone, Apple’s mobile wallet makes it easy to buy everything from groceries and clothes to coffee and medicine at millions of retail locations. But even if you are familiar with Apple Pay, you should know that there’s a new way to use it starting with the iPhone X.

With the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and earlier versions of the iPhone, you used the Touch ID sensor to authenticate Apple Pay purchases. But now it’s all done with Face ID. The good news is that it’s really easy to set up and use. —Mark Spoonauer

How to set up Apple Pay on the iPhone XS, XR and X

1. Go to Settings and select Wallet & Apple Pay. If you didn’t already do it while setting up your phone, this is where you’ll add a new debit or credit card to your Apple Pay account.

2. Tap Add Credit or Debit Card.

3. Hit the Continue button at the bottom of the screen.

4. Line up debit or card or enter info manually. Tap Next

5. Enter the Expiration Date and Security Code on the next screen and tap Next.

6. Hit Agree on the Terms and Conditions Screen and your card should be ready to use.

How to use Apple Pay on the iPhone XS, XR and X

1. Double tap the Side button on your iPhone to launch Apple Pay.

2. Bring your phone close to the payment terminal.

3. Use Face ID to secure your Apple Pay purchase.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spal26558 14 July 2018 02:37
    It's good I understand n I will tell my friend also
    Reply
  • doduyvuong 18 October 2018 14:20
    If i switch the Control USB Restricted Mode on iPhone XS and i forget it for so longtime, untill the batterie is running out, can i still be able to recharge it to use t again?
    Reply
  • webgtlnbrgrs 04 November 2018 17:49
    Gee, it asked me if I wanted to up load all the info from my iPhone 7 , I clicked yes, and it said put both phones close together and it did it all on it's own, I don't understand why you even wrote this article ..
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:15
    I tried several times and this only brings up a screen to let you "slide" to make it go off. What am I doing wrong?
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:26
    Tried adding an Amazon and and PayPal CC and it denied me. Before I got this phone, both of the cards were signed up and working fine.
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:46
    Is this higher capacity charger the same one used for an iPad?
    Reply
  • powerharp 04 February 2019 04:03
    After years of using Android, I changed to an iPhone ONLY because iPhone can stream audio to my hearing aids. After 2 weeks with the iPhone there are several clearly inferior characteristics. Most annoying is that you cannot close all open apps at once. The requirement to swipe each open app up or possibly do three at once is garbage. it is extremely difficult to switch between apps as will, something I did frequently on my clearly superior Android phones. Also, Android has apps that allow you to record phone calls but Apple doesn't, claiming that it is illegal in a lot of places. It's also legal in a lot of places. The iPhone function to swipe to get to the open apps is a joke (Android just requires a touch) and the procedure to get to the previous screen when browsing is also laughable compared to Android.
    Reply