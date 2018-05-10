You Can Now Replace Your iPhone Battery 'Without Delay'

If you've been waiting on an iPhone battery replacement, now's the time to act.



Apple has confirmed to employees in an internal memo that there are no longer delays in servicing anyone who wants to get a replacement battery for their iPhones, according to MacRumors, which obtained a copy of the memo. Apple said that the "service inventory of all iPhone replacement batteries is now available without delay."

The memo was dated April 27 and was also sent to the company's Authorized Service Providers, the report claims.

When Apple lowered its battery replacement fee to $29 in late-December after facing widespread outcry over poorly performing batteries in its iPhone 6 and newer handsets, the company became inundated with customers requesting replacements. That demand prompted constrained supply and pushed battery delays to several weeks. When customers would enter the Apple Store looking for a new battery, the company would promise them one, but tell them that it would take time to get them the replacement they needed.



Apple had been clear that it was working to address the bottleneck, and it appears now that it has done that. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, it's worth noting that Apple's memo only promises to give access to its inventory of battery replacements "without delay." That's not the same as actually having replacement batteries in every Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider location. In other words, you could walk into an Apple Store today, and it still might not have immediate supply.

In addition to offering new batteries, Apple has released a battery-management feature inside iOS 11.3 that gives you far more insight into how your battery is performing. The feature also provides for more controls over how your smartphone will react when it detects some degradation in the battery.