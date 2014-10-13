iPad Air 2 Leak Shows Possible A8X Processor

The iPad Air leaks just keep coming. Just days ahead of Apple's Oct. 16 iPad event, new photos of the alleged iPad Air 2's chipset and outer frame have arrived, revealing the tablet's rumored Touch ID sensor and what could be Apple's A8X processor.

Originally posted to Taiwanese website Apple.club.tw, the photos include an image of a module that sports what looks like a new version of Apple's Touch ID fingerprint reader. Another photo depicts the new iPad Air's alleged logic board, which packs a CPU labeled "A8X" and what looks to be a microSIM card reader. The A8X chip would likely provide a boost in graphics performance over the A8 processor, similar to earlier "X" variants of Apple's CPU.

MORE: Best Smartphones Available Now

The images also offer a glimpse at the purported iPad Air 2's outer frame, which looks like it will retain the original iPad Air's 9.7-inch display size. As pointed out by Apple Insider, the tablet's cover glass and touch-capacitive display layer are separate, meaning the iPad Air 2 isn't likely to sport a laminated display.

(Image credit: Photo Credit: apple.club.tw)

Rumors of an A8-powered, Touch ID-enabled iPad have been swirling for months. Developer Hamza Sood recently uncovered a string of text in the iOS 8.1 beta code that read "Pay with iPad using Touch ID," suggesting that you'll be able to authorize Apple Pay purchases on the new iPad just as you will on an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus.

Apple's mobile payment system (which requires Touch ID) is rumored to launch as soon as Oct. 18, which is just two days after the new iPad's expected unveiling.

We should have an official word on the long-rumored iPad Air 2 during Apple's Oct. 16 press event, where we also may see a new iPad Mini, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and new MacBook and iMac models. We'll be on the ground in Cupertino, so stay tuned.

Source: Apple Insider

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+