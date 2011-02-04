Trending

iPad 2 Revealed at iOS 4.3 Event Next Week?

By

Rumors still point to a big iPad 2 reveal next week.

There's speculation that Apple may finally announce the iPad 2 next week as originally rumored, possibly slated for a big reveal during a yet-unannounced iOS 4.3 launch event. Previous rumors pointed to a February 9 introduction for the iPad 2-- next Wednesday.

Last year Apple held two separate events: the first was Apple's formal iPad introduction while the second announced the new Apple iOS 4.0. Given that the tablet and operating system are now receiving a refresh, it's believed that Apple will simply cram the two announcements into one big press conference. There's also a theory that Apple will unleash the iPad 2 and iOS 4.3 just before AT&T goes live with iPhone tethering (!) on February 13.

But first let's consider one important factor: the current iPad. Consumers signed up for Apple's email offerings have by now seen the current Valentine's Day (spam) push for the iPad and iPod Touch. "They'll fall in love again and again," reads the email. "This Valentine's Day, give the one and only iPad. They'll enjoy apps, games, movies, books, and more."

While the situation was different when the iPad was revealed back in January 2010 and then launched later in April, a wait time between February 2011 and April 2011 for the iPad 2 could hurt sales of the current model. Consumers looking to buy the Apple tablet may simply wait for the next model rather than purchase the current iPad offered online and offline.

That said, Apple may choose to follow its iPhone strategy by revealing and making available the iPad 2 this month, or keep with the year-to-year release date and unleash the iPad 2 in April. If Apple does make the iPad 2 available this month, a discounted (original) iPad would indeed be an ideal Valentine's Day gift. Right now the prices remain unchanged, costing the usual $499 (16 GB), $599 (32 GB) and $699 (64 GB) for the Wi-Fi models, and $629 (16 GB), $729 (32 GB) and $829 (64 GB) for the Wi-Fi + 3G models.

As mentioned last week, February will be a busy month for the industry with the possible iPad 2 reveal and other important revelations taking place during Mobile World Congress. It's speculated that Apple may be simply waiting to see what Motorola's XOOM tablet will offer before releasing the second generation iPad. But given Apple's dominance in a shallow tablet market, that seems highly unlikely.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • applegetsmelaid 05 February 2011 07:52
    Ipad 2.... time to get laid again.
  • motheninja 05 February 2011 09:31
    iPad 2 vs. Motorola Xoom vs. iPad

    Obviously its a true competition between Xoom and the iPad 2. Which ever offers more bang for my buck it what Iam getting. Iam leaning towards the iPad 2 since I will be able to jailbreak it though,
  • rajz2011 05 February 2011 09:45
    as far as I think Apple will launch this month itself before the Valentine day, probably would a very beautiful gift this year from the Apple offerings. Also Asus is coming with its secret to compete which it says is an answer to Apple ipad2. So there are three in competition. ipad2 Vs Motorola Xoom Vs Asus " Secret Weapon". Click on the link below to read more about apple ipad 2. http://bit.ly/ePS6Rq
  • techguy378 05 February 2011 16:01
    The Motorola Xoom will be better than the iPad 2 just like the Motorola Atrix will blow the iPhone 4 and upcoming iPhone 5 away. A lot of hardcore Apple fans believe that a smartphone should be nothing more than a glorified communications device, not a handheld computer that you'd use as your primary means of getting work done. You hardcore Apple fans have no idea what you're talking about. Get a clue.
  • johmm 05 February 2011 18:59
    techguy378, why so negatif against apple without apple you had no xoom, no atrix, so thank apple that they don't give about every little thing inside.
    And a smartphone is a "phone".
    So you whant that all your gadget's can do every thing, your tablet has to do all your laptop can do, the laptop has to be as powerfull as that fulltower under your desk.
    you whant your work be don on a "phone" i hope your not a designer i think you find the screen a bit smal.

    Just try to give your gadget's a place. the right gadget for the right job.

    sorry no englis tong.
  • mayankleoboy1 06 February 2011 08:33
    ^ man. you are really indoctrinated in the apple-cult.
  • eddieroolz 07 February 2011 15:32
    Great, I had completely forgotten about the iPad2 announcement for the longest time and Tom's reminds me about it. Just great.
