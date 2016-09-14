How to Register as an Organ Donor in iOS 10's Health App

Apple's simple-signup process for becoming an organ donor is now live with the launch of iOS 10 yesterday (Sept. 13). Launch iOS 10's Health app, and after a few taps in the Health app, your information can be sent to the National Donate Life Registry managed by Donate Life America.

This feature is meant to solve the issue of flagging registration rates, especially among young adults. Donate Life America chief executive David Fleming told The Associated Press that "Younger Americans are not registering at the same rate as they have in the past" and that 22 people die each day while waiting for a transplant; another 120,000 people are waiting for an organ, according to Fleming.

Here's how to register to be an organ donor in iOS 10:

1. Open Health and tap Next.

2. Fill in your personal information and tap Continue.

3. Update your Medical ID or tap Not Now. Updating your Medical ID lets you enter in allergies and other medical conditions that can be accessed from the emergency dialer on your phone's lock screen.



4. Tap Sign Up.

5. Fill in your personal information and tap Continue.

6. Tap Complete Registration with Donate Life.

You're registered! Tap Next to move on or Share Your Decision to promote the initiative. To add specifications about your donor status, visit registerme.org.

