Huawei Mate 20 Pro Specs Leak — And They’re Really Good

According to a source that has leaked official promotional materials, the Huawei Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro are shaping up to be amazing phones, from their battery life all the way down to their 3.5mm headphone jack.

(Image credit: Girafa)

This is what the allegedly official marketing materials have confirmed: Both phones will support 15W wireless charging and 40W USB-C fast charging (which Huawei calls SuperCharger 2.0). Both will have in-display fingerprint scanners, 3D face identification for unlocking, microSD and nanoSD additional storage card support, and stereo speakers.

Slashleaks claim that the same source has also revealed alleged specs for both phones.

MORE: Huawei Mate 20 Rumors: Specs, Release Date and More

The Mate 20 will have a 6.53-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display, a 7-nanometer Kirin 980 processor, 4GB of RAM, 24 megapixel front facing camera, a 4,000,mAh battery, IP53 dust- and water-proof rating, and a 3.5mm headphone jack (yes!)

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

The Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, keeps the same Kirin 980 processor while upgrading the screen to an OLED QHD curved display, 6GB or RAM, IP67 rating, and a 4,200mAh — but no 3.5 headphone jack (no!)

It seems like Huawei is indeed innovating with the Mate 20 Pro but at the cost of eliminating the old stuff that matters.