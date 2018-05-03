HTC U12 Coming May 23: Here's What to Expect

HTC is getting ready for a big launch.

The smartphone maker has revealed on Twitter that it will be announcing its next flagship smartphone, believed to be the HTC U12, on May 23.

(Image credit: HTC)



HTC didn't confirm in the image whether it will indeed launch the U12 at the event, but considering that's all we've been hearing about from HTC's corner of the smartphone market over the last several weeks, it would make sense.

According to The Verge, which earlier reported on the new phone launch, HTC is using the tagline, "a phone that is more than the sum of its specs." The image used to tease the unveiling also shows a disassembled smartphone with all of its innards spread across a table.

The HTC U12 is expected to ship with a dual-lens camera, and the teaser image clearly shows that dual-lens camera array. It also appears to show a smartphone chassis with thin bezels all around — another feature that has been tipped.



MORE: HTC U12 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, Price and More

HTC has been keeping quiet on its possible plans for the U12. A lot of what we think we know about the smartphone comes from a leak back in March from serial leaker Evan Blass. That leak showed an HTC handset that appeared to be featured in an official press image. It showed a device with a screen that nearly covers its face and horizontally aligned dual cameras. There's also a physical fingerprint sensor on the back.

Interestingly, the HTC U12 image leak didn't show a notch above the display, standing in stark contrast to many other recently announced Android flagships, including the LG G7 ThinQ unveiled on Wednesday (May 2). The Verge reported on Thursday that its sources confirmed HTC has decided against a notch for the U12.

The HTC U12 is the first smartphone from the company since HTC sold off the majority of its phone business to Google. It's unknown whether HTC will release any future smartphones after it gets this one on store shelves.