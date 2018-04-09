Here's How Much the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Cost

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus may live in the shadows of the iPhone X, but their improved cameras, extended battery life and lower prices make them the more accessible picks for the average consumer.

As of today, Apple has introduced another advantage — on April 10 you'll be able to pre-order the new iPhone 8/8 Plus (PRODUCT) Red Special Edition for $699 and $799, respectively. A portion of sales made from these phones will benefit Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants. The (PRODUCT) Red devices will be available in-store Friday, April 13.

With so many configurations and ways to purchase Apple's smartphones, choosing the right path can get tricky. So we're showing you what you can expect to pay for each phone, no matter where or how you buy it.



iPhone 8 Pricing: What You’ll Pay



iPhone 8 64GB (monthly) iPhone 8 256GB (monthly) iPhone 8 64GB (no contract) iPhone 8 256GB (no contract) Apple Store

$34.50 for 24 months $40.75 for 24 months $699

$849

AT&T

$23.34/month for 30 months $28.34/month for 30 months $699.99 $849.99

Sprint

$29.17/month for 18 month $29.17/month for 18 months + $150 down $699.99 $849.99 T-Mobile

$29.17/month for 24 months $28/month for 24 months + $177.99 down $699.99 $849.99 Verizon

$29.16/month for 24 months $35.41/month for 24 months $699.99 $849.99 Xfinity

$29.17/month for 24 months $35.42/month for 24 months $699.99 $849.99

iPhone 8 Plus Pricing: What You'll Pay



iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (monthly) iPhone 8 Plus 256GB (monthly) iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (no contract) iPhone 8 Plus 256GB (no contract) Apple Store $39.50 for 24 months $45.75 for 24 months $799

$949

AT&T $26.67/month for 30 $31.67/month for 30 months $799.99

$949.99 Sprint $33.34/month for 18 months $33.34/month for 18 months + $150 down $799.99 $949.99 T-Mobile $79.99/month for 24 months + $79.99 down payment $30/month for 24 months + $229.99 down payment $799.99 $949.99 Verizon

$33.33/month for 24 months $39.58/month for 24 months $799.99 $949.99 Xfinity

$33.33/month for 24 months $39.58/month for 24 months $799.99 $949.99

Buying from Apple

One of the easiest ways to get your hands on an iPhone 8 is by purchasing direct via Apple. The base, SIM-free 64GB model costs $699, whereas the top-of-the-line 256GB model retails for $849. Meanwhile, the base 64GB iPhone 8 Plus costs $799, whereas the 256GB iPhone 8 Plus will set you back $949.

If you prefer not to pay outright, the Apple Store also offers monthly financing options via its iPhone Upgrade Program, which is financed by Citizens One bank. The program divvies up payments into 24 installments and includes AppleCare+ as well as the ability to upgrade after six months and 12 payments. This plan is pricier, however, and results in a total cost of $828 for the base iPhone 8.



The Apple Store also sells carrier versions of its iPhones for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Carrier-specific models can be purchased via monthly installments with payments ranging from as little as $29.12 per month for 24 months.

Buying from AT&T

AT&T offers its customers two different installment plans: AT&T Next features monthly payments over a 30-month span and subscribers can upgrade when 80 percent of the sale price is paid off (around 24 months).

Alternatively, AT&T Next Every Year is broken into 24 monthly installments. You're eligible for an upgrade when 50 percent of the sales price is paid off (around 12 months). If you’re the type of user who needs to upgrade every year, the latter option is your best bet. A 30 percent down payment may be required with either plan based on your credit.

Buying from Sprint

Monthly installment plans at Sprint are spread out over 18 months. After 12 months, users can choose to upgrade to a new device or continue making their regular payment until they own the device.



Buying from T-Mobile

Like its competitors, T-Mobile lets you buy your iPhone outright or pay via monthly installments, this includes the new just-announced (PRODUCT) Red Editions. A one-time $177.99 down payment is required when purchasing the 256GB models on a monthly installment plan.



Buying from Verizon

The carrier that openly overcharged users for the iPhone X is fortunately selling the iPhone 8 models at their list price. However, Verizon is currently offering up to 50 percent off any iPhone with select trade-ins. In addition, you can get a $150 prepaid gift card when you switch from a competitor and port a new number.



Buying from Prepaid Carriers

You'll pay more upfront for your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, but these prepaid carriers let you ditch the contracts and give you the freedom to change your carrier whenever you want.

Boost Mobile: Don't want to pay full price for your iPhone? Boost Mobile is taking $100 off all configurations of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Get the 64GB iPhone 8 for $599.99, the 256GB iPhone 8 for $749.99, the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus for $699.99, or the 256GB iPhone 8 Plus for $849.99.



MetroPCS: Currently, MetroPCS is offering the 64GB iPhone 8 for $699 and the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus for $799. Both phones are sold in-store only.



Xfinity Mobile: If you're not familiar with Xfinity Mobile, the network is a new wireless carrier available exclusively to Comcast subscribers. It relies on Verizon's network and offers the the 64GB iPhone 8 for $29.17/month over a 24-month period. The 256GB iPhone 8 jumps to $35.42/month over the same time span. Meanwhile, the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus sells for $33.33/month, whereas the 256GB iPhone 8 Plus retails for $39.58/month. Or subscribers can buy the phones outright for $699.99, $849.99, $799.99 or $949.99, respectively.



Virgin Mobile: Virgin Mobile sells all configurations of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at list price, but under their Inner Circle plan you'll pay just $1/month for unlimited data for the first six months with Virgin Mobile. Thereafter, you'll pay $50/month. The 64GB and 256GB iPhone 8 retail for $699.99 and $849.99, whereas the 64GB and 256GB iPhone 8 Plus sell for $799.99 and $949.99.

Buying From Retailers: Best Buy and Walmart

In addition to the Apple Store, you can find the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at big-box retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. These stores can sometimes undercut carrier deals, so you'll want to look for promos before making a final purchase. For instance, Best Buy's Sprint-branded iPhone 8 is $200 cheaper than buying direct from Sprint.

Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide