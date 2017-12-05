Gmail for iOS Gets Third-Party Accounts: How to Add Them

Love Google's Gmail app on your iPhone, but use other email services? A long-overdue update is here to simplify things for you.

Last night (Dec. 4) Google released version 5.0.171119 of the mobile email app, which adds a handful of popular options. Those services include Apple's iCloud email, Microsoft's Outlook, Office 365 and Hotmail, Yahoo email and other IMAP-based alternatives.

While this update could be more useful if iOS ever gave users an option to select a default email app — we're not holding our breath — this is a big win for Gmail users forced to also use other accounts for work or other purposes.

The update also updates Gmail to fully support and cover the iPhone X's taller, notched display.

Here's how to add accounts from other services:

1. Tap the three-line icon in the top left corner.

2. Tap the downward-pointing triangle to the right of your email address.

3. Tap Manage accounts.

4. Tap Add account.

5. Select a kind of account.

6. Fill in your email address and password. Screens may differ by service, and you may need to login to your service first, to create an app-specific password depending on your security settings.

7. Click next to go through the Outgoing server settings screen, if you see such a page.

8. Add a display name for your account.

9. Tap Done.

10. Your new account can be found in the left-side menu.

Congrats, you've gotten one step closer to making Gmail for iOS the only email app you need.