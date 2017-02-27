Save $50 on the Editors' Choice Honor 8

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is one of the best smartphones on the market. However, not everyone can afford to drop over $500 on a new handheld. Especially not as Mobile World Congress — the industry's biggest stage for debuting new phones — kicks off in Barcelona. Enter the Huawei Honor 8. This $399 unlockled smartphone stands up to the Galaxys and iPhones of the world and it's currently $53 off at Amazon.

On paper, the Honor 8 has all of the features you'd expect from a high-end smartphone. It sports a 5.2-inch AMOLED 1920 x 1080 display, an octa-core Kirin 950 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a built-in fingerprint sensor. There's even an iPhone 7-like dual lens camera located on the back.

The phone is equally impressive in real world use and earned our hard to come by Editors' Choice award for delivering the kind of performance you'd expect from a pricier, name-brand phone.

We liked that the phone's screen is bright and visible even under bright light. The phone's 12-megapixel rear camera features one f/2.2 lens that captures RGB data and one that handles black and white. Finished images blend those two shots to produce vibrant, sharp photos. The dual lenses also let you adjust the focus of your shot even after you've taken it. Meanwhile, its front camera sports an 8-megapixel lens with Beauty Mode filter, which users can use for taking selfies.

At $346.80, the Honor 8 is a steal and an excellent choice if you need a capable smartphone and can't wait for 2017's new models to hit the market.