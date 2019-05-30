Death Stranding: Release Date, Trailer, Collector's Edition and More

There's a new trailer for Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding on the loose, along with an official release date and news regarding pre-orders for special editions of the highly anticipated PS4 exclusive.

The game itself remains shrouded in mystery. Little of the plot or moment-to-moment gameplay have been revealed, but the new trailer does give us an intriguing glimpse into the strange world of Death Stranding.

Here's everything we know so far about Death Stranding.



When is Death Stranding's release date?

Death Stranding will release on November 8th, 2019. Not much is known about the contents of the game, beyond the fact that it will be an action-adventure with shooting elements and some sort of online component. Of course, gamers can expect it to have a bonkers story and all the narrative quirks typically associated with a Hideo Kojima production.

What's the latest Death Stranding trailer?

Death Stranding has a new trailer, and though it's almost nine minutes long, it raises a lot more questions than it answers. Still, we learned a few things. We now know Norman Reedus' character is named Sam, that he's associated with an organization named Bridge and is, in some capacity, looking to save the United States and the world. We can also surmise that Mads Mikkelsen's character is up to no good, based on his creepy appearance in the trailer—but given that it's a Hideo Kojima game, we should know that appearances can be deceiving.

Beyond closer looks at those two actors' roles, the trailer gives us some shots of black goop, invisible creatures, babies in incubators, terrorists taking off masks just to reveal additional masks underneath, and more general Kojima insanity.



Actual gameplay in the trailer is sparse, but present. It looks like there will be platforming and terrain traversal, as well as the ability to rappel down cliffsides and use insanely tall ladders to reach high areas. There will also be motorbike gameplay, hand-to-hand combat, stealth, and third-person shooting. There's undoubtedly more to the game, but Kojima and Sony aren't ready to spill those beans yet.



If you want to try to better understand what Death Stranding is all about by connecting dots between this trailer's contents and the previous two, equally cryptic teasers, knock yourself out.



Death Stranding pre-order: which versions can I buy?

A PS4 exclusive, Death Stranding is currently available for pre-order. Speaking of pre-ordering, there are more than a few versions to put your money down for.

If you just want the game, you can pre-order the standard version for $59.99. If you want a slightly fancier version of the game, there's the $69.99 special edition which includes a snazzy steelbook case, in-game gold "Ludens Mask" sunglasses DLC, digital music album and behind-the-scenes making-of video.

There's also the even-more-expensive digital deluxe edition for $79.99, which includes the game as well as the aforementioned music album and behind-the-scenes video, in addition to 10 PSN character avatars and these in-game items: gold Ludens Mask sunglasses, a gold power skeleton, gold all-terrain skeleton, and gold armor plate. That's a lot of digital gold!

And last but not least, if you really want to go all-out for Death Stranding, there's the $199.99 collector's edition, which lets you collect all of the digital deluxe edition's content, as well as a steelbook case, Ludens keychain, life-sized BB pod (a baby in an incubator) and a Bridges cargo case.

Death Stranding cast and gameplay: what to expect



Though details about the plot and gameplay are light, we know that Kojima is a master storyteller and that the game's cast includes the aforementioned Reedus and Mikkelsen, as well asLéa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, Troy Baker and many other top-shelf actors. So, if nothing else, it's safe to say Death Stranding will offer up an interesting, well-acted story.



Keep it tuned to Tom's Guide for more details on Death Stranding, since we'll update you with the latest info as it becomes available between now and the game's release.

Credit: Sony