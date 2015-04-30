Asus ZenFone 2 to Launch May 18th

The just-announced LG G4 has been making waves with its impressive camera and luxurious design, but it could face some serious competition soon. Asus today (April 30) announced a launch event for its ZenFone 2, bringing its already globally available phone to North America. The phone will sell for $199 unlocked, with no carrier availability announced yet.



We first saw the ZenFone 2 at CES 2015, and were impressed by its 13-megapixel PixelMaster camera and whopping 4GB of RAM, which is more memory than any smartphone on the market. We're also fans of its slick, ergonomic design, which belies it's affordable price tag.



MORE: Best Smartphones

LG's G4 carries a 16-MP rear shooter with a f/1.8 lens, while the ZenFone 2's camera has a smaller f/2.0 aperture. This means LG's new shooter can let in more light for brighter, clearer and more vibrant pictures.

The 5.5-inch ZenFone 2 also sports a rear volume rocker below its camera, which is strikingly similar to the setup in LG's flagships. However, the new LG flagship has a leather design that gives it a distinguished premium look.



Inside, the ZenFone 2 carries either a 1.8-GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3560 or 2.3-GHz Z3580 CPU. With its 4GB of RAM, Asus says the ZenFone 2 offers up to seven times better gaming performance than the original ZenFone. Carrying a 3,000-mAh battery that's built to charge to 60 percent in 39 minutes, the ZenFone 2 has the potential to last you all day.



We'll be bringing you the news from the launch event, so stay tuned for details on carrier availability.

Staff writer Cherlynn Low loves shooting pictures on her smartphone. Follow her @cherlynnlow. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.