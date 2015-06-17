Apple Watch In-Store Reservations Go Live: It's Complicated

The wait is over: you can now go into an Apple store and purchase an Apple Watch. However, you'll have to make an appointment first, assuming you don't mind jumping through a few hoops. The company opened up online reservations for Watch customers, which lets you pick a store near for pickup.

The four-step process starts with you signing in to the dedicated page on Apple's site with your Apple ID. Then you'll be asked to text a code to a number. You'll receive a text back with a registration code, which you then can input into the website, along with your phone number, to complete your reservation. You'll be given a choice of the next available times.



Currently the watch is available in 23 states. The $599 Sport edition appears to be the most popular. It comes with a stainless steel body and a white band. When I selected my location and my preferred store on the Upper East Side of New York City, the next available time was 9:30 a.m. ET of the same day.

Reservation times begin at 8 a.m. each day, and Apple says that some inventory could become unavailable during the reservation process due to high demand. In other words, reserve your time ASAP if you hope to get the Apple Watch you want.

