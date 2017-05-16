If iPhone 8 Looks Like This, Samsung Is in Trouble

Apple's next iPhone line is just a subject of rumors right now, but it's slowly taking shape. And what a lovely shape it is.

(Image credit: iPhone 8 Render: Credit: Engadget)

The folks over at Engadget have published iPhone 8 renderings based on reliable data from a source. That source, the site says, works in the "accessory industry" and provided a CAD file that the person claims is for the actual iPhone 8 chassis.

Engadget then created renderings based on the source's CAD file, revealing a handset that comes with a glass finish and support for wireless charging.

But there are far more features in the renderings to note. For one, the screen looks to nearly stretch across the face, though Engadget said that the chassis file didn't provide much insight into whether the screen would be a true edge-to-edge option like in the Galaxy S8. However, the CAD file did say that the smaller iPhone could see its screen size bumped from 4.7 inches to 5 inches, and the rumored larger iPhone could get a 5.8-inch screen, up from its standard 5.5-inch display.

While Engadget and its source say that the renderings are iPhone 8, it's important to note that "iPhone 8" has been used to refer to a new, 10th anniversary iPhone for this year. The Engadget renderings might instead be referring to rumored devices generally known as iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in earlier reports.

Regardless, Engadget's source suggests big changes are coming to Apple's iPhone. In addition to the glass finish and support for wireless charging, the renderings suggest the device will come with a dual-lens camera like the iPhone 7 Plus. However, Apple will arrange the lenses vertically in the next handset instead of the horizontal layout available in the iPhone 7 Plus, according to the report.

The Galaxy S8 lacks dual cameras, which we consider to be the biggest missing feature on Samsung's flagship. You don't get a true optical zoom, nor can you create photos with a neat bokeh effect, which Apple calls Portrait Mode. However, the Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to pack dual cameras.

Interestingly, the cameras might be flanked on the bump with both a microphone and flash, Engadget's source contends.

The iPhones in question might also come with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor that's entirely flush with the glass, though it's unclear whether it would be a virtual or physical sensor. The Galaxy S8's sensor is awkwardly located next to the camera on the back.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus this September.