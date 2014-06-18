Apple Launches Low-End iMac Model for $1,099

Buying an Apple iMac just got a bit more manageable. Apple has released a new entry-level model of its slim all-in-one desktop, which is now available at the Apple Store for $1,099.

The latest configuration of the 21.5-inch iMac features a 1.4-GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 500GB hard drive and Intel HD Graphics 5000. The biggest sacrifices you'll make are storage and processing speed, as the $1,299 model packs a 1TB hard drive and a 2.7-Ghz Core i5 CPU.

The high-end, NVIDIA GeForce 750M-powered version of the 21.5 is still available for $1,499, as is the 27-inch variation that starts at $1,799.

The $1,099 iMac isn't the only affordable refresh released by Apple this year, as the hardware giant recently launched improved versions of its MacBook Air laptop with an attainable starting price of $899.

We gave the $1,299 version of the 2013 iMac 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its slim design, vivid display and healthy app selection. You'll still be able to enjoy those features on the entry-level model, making it a good starting point for those looking to bring a big-screen OS X Mavericks experience to the living room.

