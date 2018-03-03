Apple’s First Over-Ear Headphones Could Look Like This

After KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors recently that Apple is planning to release over-the-ear headphones as early as this fall, some industry watchers started to envision what those headphones might look like. And now we have our first rendering.





(Image credit: The Apple Post)



The folks over at The Apple Post have developed a rendering of what they believe Apple could offer in over-the-ear headphones. And by the look of the headphones, it appears Apple will combine high-quality components with a sleek, luxurious design.



According to The Apple Post, whose rendering was earlier reported on by 9to5Mac, Apple will "take a simple yet stylish approach" with the headphones. The site's rendering envisions Apple using "premium tanned leather" earcups to make the headphones as comfortable to wear as possible. The rendering envisions a white version of the headphones with a simple Apple logo on the side.



The exterior of the headphones have a glossy finish in the renderings, which The Apple Post says, delivers a "luxurious" appeal. There's also chrome around the edges. Together, the glossy finish and chrome mimic the iPhone X design, which was used as a reference point for the concept.



The concept comes about a week after Kuo said that he believes Apple wants to build upon the success of its AirPods and offer "high-end" headphones. Those headphones would likely be wireless and launch as early as this fall, according to Kuo. He cautioned, however, that a 2019 release could also be possible.



Apple, of course, hasn't confirmed that it's even working on new headphones. And there's a chance that the final headphones will look nothing like the renderings created by The Apple Post.



Still, it might not be too difficult to predict. After all, Apple already owns Beats, which makes some of the world's most popular headphones. The company will likely take cues from those devices when it's ready to build its Apple-branded cans.