How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Restart the Fire TV Cube
If your Fire TV Cube's gotten sluggish, it might benefit from a restart. Annoyingly, that option is hidden in the Settings section, and can't be done via the remote or Alexa. Here's how to restart the Fire TV Cube.
1. Select Settings from the Home Screen.
2. Tap down, scroll right
3. Select Device.
4. Select Restart.
5. Select Restart again to confirm.
Your Fire TV Cube is now restarting!
I have followed your steps to install kodi in my fire cube and it does not appear any list of movie channels or shows as I have to do I am tired of this
For every other usage of Kodi there are plenty of websites available, but not here.
p.p. Don't hijack a thread!!