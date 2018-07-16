How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Restart the Fire TV Cube

If your Fire TV Cube's gotten sluggish, it might benefit from a restart. Annoyingly, that option is hidden in the Settings section, and can't be done via the remote or Alexa. Here's how to restart the Fire TV Cube.

1. Select Settings from the Home Screen.

2. Tap down, scroll right

3. Select Device.

4. Select Restart.

5. Select Restart again to confirm.

Your Fire TV Cube is now restarting!