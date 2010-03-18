Trending

The 20 Cell Phones Giving Off the Most Radiation

How much radiation are you absorbing through cell phone use?

For years, doctors, researchers, experts and gadget enthusiasts have been debating the possible effects of cell phone radiation on your health. With possible links to cancer, a lot of people view it as a serious concern. So how much radiation is bad and how much does your cell phone give out?

For the last 10 years, CNet has been compiling a list of the 20 cell phones that give off the most radiation. According to CNet, to understand the list, you have to know that the amount of radiation absorbed by your body is called the specific absorption rate, or SAR. The maximum amount of radiation allowed by the FCC in the US and Canada is 1.6 watts per kilogram and in Europe this SAR figure is capped at 2 watts per kilogram.

The worst phone, pushing the FCC's limit with a SAR rating of 1.6 watts per kilogram is the Motorola V195:

Second is the Motorola Zine ZN5, with a rating of 1.59 watts.

Third/tied for second is Motorola again, this time with the Motorola Rival. The Rival also packs a SAR rating of 1.59.

Fourth place goes to a relatively unknown phone from Virgin, the Jax S1300, with a rating of 1.55 watts.

In fifth place is another Motorola handset, the VU204, clocking in at 1.54.

RIM appears on the list for the first time with a hat-trick, taking sixth, seventh and eighth place for the Curve 8330 on Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Sprint. The Curve carries a SAR rating 1.54 watts.

Motorola returns to nab ninth place with the Crush and its rating of 1.53 watts.

In tenth place is the Pantech Matrix from AT&T. It rated 1.52 watts.

Nokia appears at number 11 on the list and HTC at number 13.

