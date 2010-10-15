Trending

Cataclysm MMO Gaming Mouse In December

By

This new MMO has Cataclysm written all over it.

Friday SteelSeries revealed a new MMO gaming mouse co-developed by Blizzard Entertainment and themed around the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, Cataclysm. Slated to hit stores on December 7 for $99.99 USD, the new Cataclysm mouse will offer PC gamers 14 buttons and more than 130 preset game commands.

"Since the release of the original World of Warcraft MMO Gaming Mouse in 2008, we’ve received feedback from thousands of World of Warcraft players, both Horde and Alliance, on how they’ve customized their World of Warcraft mice and what they would like us to do next," said Bruce Hawver, SteelSeries CEO. "For two years, our R&D team worked hard with Blizzard Entertainment to incorporate the great feedback and to enhance the mouse technology and game integration. The new Cataclysm mouse is the result of that collaboration: it provides a wide range of customization options and delivers a more comfortable, intuitive, and ultimately better experience."

Even for PC gamers who aren't fans of World of Warcraft, the new mouse looks hot, sporting a metallic armor-like surface with the illuminated, fiery soul of Deathwing the Destroyer searing through the plates. The MMO mouse is both PC and Mac compatible, and features a lift distance of 1 to 5-mm, a tracking speed of 150 inches per second and 11,750 frames per second, up to 5,040 DPI and more.

According to SteelSeries, macros and controls can be assigned to all buttons directly within the game. "Together with its 16-million color illumination options, 4 pulsation levels, the ability to save up to 10 character-linked profiles in the software and 1 profile directly on the mouse, players have a wide range of options to customize their gaming experience," the company said.

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm is slated to hit the PC on December 7, 2010, the same day the mouse becomes available to subscribers and gamers alike.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jellico 16 October 2010 02:29
    Those of us actively playing World of Warcraft might say that the Cataclysm started this past Tuesday with patch 4.0 which drastically changed most aspects of the game. Suffice it to say, for the denizens of Azeroth, we are living in interesting times.

    With regard to the mouse... that's pretty slick. One of those would be a welcome addition to help me with my new Subtlety (Rogue) spec. :)
    Reply
  • sliem 16 October 2010 02:30
    I'll keep using my $17 mouse, thanks.
    Reply
  • phraun 16 October 2010 02:31
    Hopefully it won't suck massively like its predecessor did?
    Reply
  • tommysch 16 October 2010 02:50
    That is a good virginity test.
    Reply
  • osxsier 16 October 2010 02:51
    Yeah, the new changes in patch 4.0 are taking me a little time to get used too. Setting up my key binds, etc due to new spells.

    Overall, I am unsure how much I like it...but at least its out :)
    Reply
  • Accidental 16 October 2010 02:57
    14 buttons on a mouse? Good lord.
    Reply
  • proxy711 16 October 2010 03:06
    TommySchThat is a good virginity test.One could say posting on Tom's would be a good virginity test as well, computer nerds aren't known for their bed exploits.
    Reply
  • N.Broekhuijsen 16 October 2010 03:07
    am I the only one who finds it amusing how the spammers keep on accidentally making sad faces?

    "ebsite:( http://"

    Anyways that mouse looks pretty sick, not really my style though
    Reply
  • N.Broekhuijsen 16 October 2010 03:08
    Proxy711.... computer nerds aren't known for their bed exploits.O RLY? :D
    Reply
  • g00ey 16 October 2010 03:12
    Accidental14 buttons on a mouse? Good lord.Yeah, so when you're not in the mood for gaming, you can always do your taxes with it...
    Reply