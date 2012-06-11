Trending

Verizon Now Selling Sony's Android SmartWatch

Sony's Android-based watch can now be purchased at Verizon Wireless, but it's not compatible with many Android smartphones despite what Sony is listing on the official product page.

Verizon Wireless is now carrying Sony's SmartWatch, an accessory for Android smartphones featuring its own Android-based OS. The device extends the user's smartphone by piping in messages, call notifications and more via a Bluetooth 3.0 connection.

Unfortunately, the SmartWatch is only compatible with a limited number of devices sporting Android 2.1 or higher. Verizon lists 45 devices in all ranging from the Motorola Xoom tablets to the Droid 4 to the HTC Rezound to the Casio G'zOne Commando. The Motorola Droid Xyboard, Droid Bionic and Droid Razr Maxx are also thrown on the list.

After taking a look at Sony's product page, the limitation is a Verizon thing, as it's compatible with numerous other devices like the Xperia Play, Motorola Droid 2, Samsung Galaxy S II, Sony Tablet S and P, and more. A Verizon rep was unable to provide a reason as to why some compatible devices are listed as incompatible, stating that "if you wish, you can purchase that device. You will have 30 days to return if you are not happy."

On the spec side, the SmartWatch features a 1.3-inch OLED display fitting into an iPod nano-like case measuring 1.5-inches across. The battery will last for 3 to 4 days during typical usage, and 14 days on standby. The resolution is only 128 x 128, so don't expect to play Angry Birds on your arm. Bluetooth 3.0 keeps it connected to the smartphone to pull in data.

The SmartWatch comes pre-loaded with a number of apps including All Events (displays in chronological order), Messaging (SMS/MMS), corporate E-mail (for Sony and Sony Ericsson Android phones), Gmail (for all other Android smartphones), Calendar Notifications, Facebook, Twitter, Music Player, Call Handling (call, mute, reject, or answer and send pre-defined SMS), Pre-defined SMS (like missed calls – I’m busy, messaging - call me, email – ok), Battery Strength, Find Phone, and Weather.

Additional apps can be downloaded from Google Play.

"With just a tap, touch, and swipe, SmartWatch turns from a watch displaying the time to a multi-touch remote information center for your Android smartphone," Verizon states. "Vibration and screen alerts notify you of key events, such as incoming calls and appointments. It also lets you read information such as your Gmail, text messages, Facebook™ and Twitter™ updates, and the weather forecast - all from your wrist."

To get the $149.97 Android-based Sony SmartWatch, grab it from Verizon Wireless online here, or simply head into your local Verizon store.

  • 12 June 2012 00:10
    this is a ripoff of a kickstarter program. good jorb sony.
  • pacioli 12 June 2012 01:00
    They want me to put a watch on my wrist? I haven't done that in a decade...
  • eddieroolz 12 June 2012 01:04
    I take this as more signs of the Android fragmentation impacting the user base.
  • nitrium 12 June 2012 04:01
    Technically, it's the other way round. The Pebble Watch on Kickstarter was clearly invented after the Sony watch - that is why the Sony watch is available RIGHT NOW, and Pebble watch requires $$$ from the Kickstarter program to even develop!
  • Camikazi 12 June 2012 08:14
    nitriumTechnically, it's the other way round. The Pebble Watch on Kickstarter was clearly invented after the Sony watch - that is why the Sony watch is available RIGHT NOW, and Pebble watch requires $$$ from the Kickstarter program to even develop!Motorola had one out last year, it's called the MOTOACTV it's basically a mid to low end Android phone (Android 2.3.4) that can be rooted to run what you want on it. Before that there were quite a few smart watches some dating back to the 1970s so this is not a new thing at all.
  • cumi2k4 12 June 2012 09:57
    Someone need to create a wriststrap for our phone.... and voila! "PipBoy v.1"
  • 03 July 2012 22:21
    an amazing app to manage the camera from smartwatch!!! http://www.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fapps%2Fdetails%3Fid%3Dit.cameraclick.com%26feature%3Dsearch_result%23%3Ft%3DW251bGwsMSwyLDEsIml0LmNhbWVyYWNsaWNrLmNvbSJd&h=cAQGRIyB3AQHz4rR9m_CUne7WANdF2AUjRrJmN-wEcyOzIA
  • korebreach 10 July 2012 00:49
    eddieroolzI take this as more signs of the Android fragmentation impacting the user base.
    This also isn't accurate. The watch doesn't actually run Android. It uses bluetooth to receive data from Android devices. There is an app, however, that you get at the Play store (free) that is necessary for your phone to communicate with the watch.
