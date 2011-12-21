Report: Google Working on Android-based HUD Glasses

Google's famous for its broad range of products. What started as a search company now includes email, a mobile OS, a laptop OS, a browser, a social network, and much, much more. Now, it seems Google is contemplating the addition of a pair of smart glasses to the list.

The New York Times kicked rumors off this week with a story that says both Apple and Google are working on wearable technology, with the ultimate goal being to shift more smartphones. NYT says that Google is working on its solution at its Google X Labs facility, while Apple is busying itself with an iPod Nano-like watch. Since then, 9to5Google has chimed in with its own two cents about what Google is planning.

According to the Google-centric site, Google is working on heads-up displays. The company points to the fact that "prominent wearables PhD Richard DuVaul" moved from Apple to Google in June and that the good doctor's research is focused on wearable HUDs. 9to5's Seth Weintraub cites a source that says Mountain View is in the late prototype stages of a wearable glasses that look similar to 'thick-rimmed glasses "normal people" wear' but also incorporate a display with a heads up computer interface and a small number of buttons on the arms of the glasses.

According to Weintraub, these glasses are not an Android peripheral. Instead, it's likely they'll run a version of Android and feature transparent LCD or AMOLED in place of glass lenses. The glasses will directly communicate with the cloud via IP but could also make use of a phone's internet connection via WiFi or Bluetooth 4.0.

Google has not commented on the rumors, and there's no information regarding the release of such a device, but we'll keep you posted.