Woman Sues Google for Bad Directions, Accident

A woman is suing Google for telling her to walk down a rural highway. Doh.

There should be a law against filing frivolous lawsuits. Case in point: a woman is now suing Google for leading her onto a rural Utah highway. Most consumers who use GPS-based directions already know that it's not a perfect technology. It can't tell if a portion of a road has been turned into a sidewalk. In fact, it's really not the brightest in giving the best directions, sometimes making users take longer, unnecessary routes when quicker, shorter avenues are in plain sight.

It this case, Los Angeles, California native Lauren Rosenberg said that Google Maps gave her bad directions by telling her to walk down a rural highway. Naturally there were no sidewalk or pedestrian pathways, just loads of hot pavement. Along the way Rosenberg was struck down by a car, and now Google is somehow to blame for her walking down the center of the highway. Although she is suing the actual driver--Patrick Harwood of Park city, Utah--she's also going after the search engine giant for $100,000 in medical expenses and additional punitive damages.

"As a direct and proximate cause of Defendant Google’s careless, reckless and negligent providing of unsafe directions, Plaintiff Lauren Rosenberg was led onto a dangerous highway, and was thereby stricken by a motor vehicle, causing her to suffer sever permanent physical, emotional, and mental injuries, including pain and suffering," reads the complaint filing.

Does she have a case? Probably not. Google makes it clear that the walking directions are in beta, and that they currently may not provide routes with sidewalks or pedestrian paths. Users of Google Maps are warned to use caution. The drawback to this case is that the warning doesn't appear on the mobile version of Google Maps (in this case her BlackBerry smartphone), only on the PC. But that fact shouldn't matter--common sense suggests that pedestrians keep to the side of the road, not traverse down the center.

Currently Google has not issued a statement. They're probably rendered speechless.

128 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 01 June 2010 23:16
    They should sue her for wasting time.
    Reply
  • buddhav1 01 June 2010 23:17
    do people get stupider every day?
    Reply
  • Snipergod87 01 June 2010 23:18
    I'm pretty sure there is a law saying pedestrians cant walk in the middle of a highway, just like how cars cant drive on sidewalks..
    Reply
  • sliem 01 June 2010 23:18
    Stupid lady. Isn't there a disclaimer on the site saying "only use this if you are not a retard" -- sorry, it says
    "
    These directions are for planning purposes only. You may find that construction projects, traffic, weather, or other events may cause conditions to differ from the map results, and you should plan your route accordingly. You must obey all signs or notices regarding your route.
    "
    Reply
  • loneninja 01 June 2010 23:19
    buddhav1do people get stupider every day?You shouldn't even need to ask, the answer is yes. lol
    Reply
  • 01 June 2010 23:21
    My faith would be restored in the courts if they threw out the case and instead fined her for jaywalking.
    Reply
  • C00lIT 01 June 2010 23:24
    It is so sad that some people are so stupid... Also unfortunate that in USA, people tend to sue for anything just to get a buck...

    Word of advice, if you are on vacation somewhere in the states and someone falls off his bicycle not too far, don't help him, you might get sued for causing his fall.
    Reply
  • ohim 01 June 2010 23:24
    alexkitchThey should sue her for wasting time.they should sue her for being too stupid, and remove her driving license since it`s clear that she can`t user her brain.
    Reply
  • unlicensedhitman 01 June 2010 23:25
    Walking through the highway is like jumping off a cliff. All I have to say is "LMFAO" then try to sue someone because she made the choice to walk through it and get hit by a car.
    Reply
  • Snipergod87 01 June 2010 23:25
    On a side note i saw a woman jogging onto the off ramp of Route 128 yesterday. Wearing her jogging gear and listening to music on her iPod. I thought she was crazy as cars coming down the off ram are going between 35-50. She didnt even jog on the grass.. When i started reading this article I thought it was her
    Reply