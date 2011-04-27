15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

HTC Droid Incredible 2

Challenger: HTC Droid Incredible 2

Processor: 1 GHz Snapdragon MSM8655

Screen Size: 4-inch 800x480

iPhone Threat Level: Blue

The original Droid Incredible was a powerful and uniquely attractive phone with plenty of features which made it very successful. While the Incredible 2 does improve on the original, it’s nowhere near groundbreaking.

It offers a 4-inch screen and remains a sleek looking device, but only features a 1GHz single core processor which, while significantly faster than the original, won’t stand a chance against the iPhone 5. It does have a very nice 8MP camera with dual LED flash and is expected to be world phone capable, though without Verizon’s 4G LTE. When it comes out on the 28th, it really won’t be drawing anyone’s attention away from the iPhone 5, apart from those who fell in love with the original Incredible.