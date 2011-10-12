Sony Launches ''Inspection Scheme'' for Overheating TVs

Sony has confirmed issues with several models of its Sony Bravia TV line, but contrary to early reports, insists that it's not issuing a product recall affecting 1.6 million television sets. In an announcement posted to its television and projectors support pages, the company said it is beginning a free inspection and repair program following reports of over-heating components in its TVs.

"We have recently become aware of a potential issue affecting a very limited number of BRAVIA LCD TV models, which have been available for purchase in Europe since June 2007," the company said. "The issue came to our attention through reports in Japan that a limited number of products might contain a component affected by a quality issue, which in a rare number of cases might over-heat and ignite inside the television and possibly result in the melting of the upper casing of the television."

Sony says that there has yet to be any reports of injury or further damages. Still, if you purchased your Sony Bravia TV in Europe post-2007, you might want to check out the model number and consider getting it inspected. The following models are affected:

KDL-40D3400, KDL-40D3500, KDL-40D3550, KDL-40D3660, KDL-40V3000, KDL-40W3000, KDL-40X3000, KDL-40X3500.

If you own one of the products listed, you should contact your nearest Service Centre to arrange an inspection of the TV.