Sony Launches ''Inspection Scheme'' for Overheating TVs

Sony denies a recall but admits that there have been reports of overheating.

Sony has confirmed issues with several models of its Sony Bravia TV line, but contrary to early reports, insists that it's not issuing a product recall affecting 1.6 million television sets. In an announcement posted to its television and projectors support pages, the company said it is beginning a free inspection and repair program following reports of over-heating components in its TVs.

"We have recently become aware of a potential issue affecting a very limited number of BRAVIA LCD TV models, which have been available for purchase in Europe since June 2007," the company said. "The issue came to our attention through reports in Japan that a limited number of products might contain a component affected by a quality issue, which in a rare number of cases might over-heat and ignite inside the television and possibly result in the melting of the upper casing of the television."

Sony says that there has yet to be any reports of injury or further damages. Still, if you purchased your Sony Bravia TV in Europe post-2007, you might want to check out the model number and consider getting it inspected. The following models are affected:

KDL-40D3400, KDL-40D3500, KDL-40D3550, KDL-40D3660, KDL-40V3000, KDL-40W3000, KDL-40X3000, KDL-40X3500. 

If you own one of the products listed, you should contact your nearest Service Centre to arrange an inspection of the TV.

  • theoldgrumpybear 13 October 2011 04:50
    The KDL-40*** Line is a fiasco in many ways. Is there one owner of the 40" KDL's that is satisfied?
  • Brynjaminjones 13 October 2011 05:16
    Wow, this is the first thing like this that has ever affected I product that I own! I've got the KDL-40D3500, and it's been nothing but brilliant... I guess I may as well get it checked out though!
  • drwho1 13 October 2011 06:01
    I don't own one of those...

    "The issue came to our attention through reports in Japan that a limited number of products might contain a component affected by a quality issue, which in a rare number of cases might over-heat and ignite inside the television and possibly result in the melting of the upper casing of the television."

    Sony says that there has yet to be any reports of injury or further damages. Still, if you purchased your Sony Bravia TV in Europe post-2007, you might want to check out the model number and consider getting it inspected

    Still the article says: the problem was discovered in JAPAN, and later... "if you bought one of this in EUROPE"

    Huh?

    I bet that ALL TV's from that year around the World might have the same issue.
  • festerovic 13 October 2011 06:23
    theoldgrumpybearThe KDL-40*** Line is a fiasco in many ways. Is there one owner of the 40" KDL's that is satisfied?I have 2 x 40" kdl40-s5100s. They were cheap, and looked great. They are bare bones 40 inch TVs, I didnt expect the best, and didn't get it. BUT, they are fantastic for the price (
  • 13 October 2011 06:29
    Put some 200mm fans on that bad boy. Add some LEDs while you are at it to :) Problem solved.
  • ninajob 13 October 2011 09:06
    Electronic age always gives a lot of surprises
  • legacy7955 13 October 2011 09:29
    drwho1?I bet that ALL TV's from that year around the World might have the same issue.
    Maybe not because the household voltage is different and they probably used different components in the versions that use 240v.....It may be that there were gov't inquiries from Europe that caused Sony to investigate the set and it was found to have a problem in their testing labs in Japan.
  • CPU666d1 13 October 2011 15:14
    Well at least they're sending technicians around to check these affected sony bravia tvs out. Better this than not to have any body check them out at all.
  • bens1 13 October 2011 15:36
    theoldgrumpybearThe KDL-40*** Line is a fiasco in many ways. Is there one owner of the 40" KDL's that is satisfied?
    I have a KDL-40X2000 that cost £2500 from new. At the time it was regarded as by far the best TV available. I love it and even my friends with the newer KDL-40X3500's etc comment on how good my picture looks.

    People often think that SD content on our TV is actually HD! In fact so much so that I cancelled my HD subscription because SD looks so good on it.

    I've yet to see a new TV that looks significantly better, so I'm not in a rush to upgrade.
  • cats_Paw 13 October 2011 16:27
    limited... rare... 1.6 million does not sound limited nor rare to me. lets assume a basic 500 Euros for averega price. thats 800 million Euros on defective material.....
