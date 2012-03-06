Trending

Rumor: New iPad to Have 4G LTE; Called iPad HD, Not iPad 3

By

Wednesday will supposedly see the launch of the Apple iPad HD with 4G.

Tomorrow, Apple will finally put an end to all the iPad 3 rumors. However, until then, the rumor mill just keeps chugging along. The latest scuttlebutt says that March 7 won't actually bring us news of an iPad 3. Instead, Apple CEO Tim Cook will unveil an iPad HD. That's right, Apple is apparently going to break away from its numerical naming scheme and instead intends to highlight the retina display on this iteration of the iPad.

At least, that's what the folks over at CNet think. The site says it spoke to a developer who has "previously provided reliable information with respect to all things Apple and otherwise" and this person says the new iPad will be named the iPad HD. If true, this should put an end to the 'iPad 3 or iPad 2S?' questions that have been floating around the last few months. Based on the rumored specs, it's possible this new iPad won't be a full upgrade over last year's model and will instead be a minor 'in between' upgrade, similar to the leap between the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 4S. If this is the case, choosing the name iPad HD over iPad 2S is probably a wise move -- it makes the fact that this isn't a major upgrade less obvious to the average consumer.

In other iPad 3 news (because lately there just hasn't been enough), iMore, the site that first reported the March 7 launch date, has said that the iPad 3/HD/2S will be a 4G LTE device. This information is all they've got on the subject, and it's not exactly a new rumor, but the site says it came from the same source that gave them the March 7 event info so take from that what you will.

40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • southernshark 07 March 2012 00:14
    Who cares?
    Reply
  • Dandalf 07 March 2012 00:23
    So let me get this straight... the launch of this device is tomorrow yet we are still meant to be interested in yet another rumour about it? Maybe you could have not printed this article, and seen what happens tomorrow? Like anyone on this site would care either way?
    Reply
  • soo-nah-mee 07 March 2012 00:25
    southernsharkWho cares?I do. I need to know when to sell my shares of Apple stock (using the etrade app on my Transformer Prime).
    Reply
  • coreym72 07 March 2012 00:26
    Uh oh... I have a feeling marketing will keep APPL stock well above where it should. Nothing new on that either.
    Reply
  • blah_45 07 March 2012 00:28
    LOOOOK AT MEEEE!!! I'm third in line to post. Yay!! The world can see my post!! YAYYY!!!!
    Reply
  • bloodymaze 07 March 2012 00:29
    And this is why the economy is bad.

    -- Apple revamps an overpriced product to re-sell it @ the same/higher price -- and people still buy it...

    *Doh*
    Reply
  • chronicbint 07 March 2012 00:36
    Bottom line, people buy the iPad because its the best overall tablet, by a long shot.
    Reply
  • igot1forya 07 March 2012 00:47
    chronicbintBottom line, people buy the iPad because its the best overall tablet to them, by a long shot.Fixed it!
    Reply
  • lancelot123 07 March 2012 00:49
    chronicbintBottom line, people buy the iPad because its the best overall tablet, by a long shot.Its like being the smartest kid on the short bus.
    Reply
  • RADIO_ACTIVE 07 March 2012 00:50
    southernsharkWho cares?You obviously do enough to open the article and comment lol
    Reply