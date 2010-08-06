Tied Up Woman Gets Help by Typing With Toes

Having your home broken into is awful and incredibly scary, but it's much worse if you're actually home when it happens. Most of us can only imagine what it would be like to be tied up by an intruder and left to figure out a way out of our predicament. 39-year-old Amy Windom was put in that exact situation and she came up with a unique way to send for help.

Windom's home was broken into at around midnight on Tuesday. The armed intruder held Amy at gunpoint for an hour while he went through her stuff. He then tied her to her bed before stealing her car. Amy lay there for four hours, worried that the burglar would come back and trying to figure out a way to escape.

A little after 4 a.m., Amy noticed that the robber had left her laptop on the foot of her bed. He had planned to take it, but Windom told him there was a way to track it, and he'd best not bring it with him. Amy pried her laptop open with her feet and managed to hit control-alt-delete to unlock the machine. She then used one big toe on the trackpad and her power cord, which she wedged between her toes, to tap out IM messages to her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend called 911 and the police arrived a few minutes later to find Amy still bound to her bed.

(AJC via Gizmodo)