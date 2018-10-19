10 Essential Instant Pot Recipes

5 Minute Mac & Cheese

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Yields 8 cups to serve 6 to 8

Yes … you heard that right! Make cheesy, creamy, homemade Mac & Cheese in your Instant Pot faster than it would take to boil water for the macaroni. All the rich, delicious flavor you love plus one-pot prep means less cleanup, too!

Ingredients

1 lb. elbow macaroni

4 cups chicken broth

2 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. dry mustard

1 tsp. onion powder or garlic powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. hot sauce

1/2 cup whole milk

1/4 cup cream cheese

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

2 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

Combine macaroni, broth, butter, dry mustard, onion or garlic powder, salt and hot sauce in Instant Pot. Seal lid and set to High Pressure for 5 minutes. When done, carefully fast-release the steam and open lid. Stir in milk and cheeses until creamy. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Chef's Tip: Substitute shredded Gruyere in place of the cheddar for an upscale edge, or serve this topped with a dusting of buttered, toasted panko for a delicious, decadent crunch.

Credit: Julie Hartigan/Tom's Guide

