COVID-19 numbers are skyrocketing across the country. So if the thought of shopping for Thanksgiving dinner in a crowded supermarket makes you queasy, we're rounding up where to buy a fresh turkey online.

The good news is there are a lot of spots where you can buy a turkey online. There's one caveat: you must order somewhat early to ensure your order is prepared and arrives on time. (Each site has different cut-off times). Otherwise, you can order everything from pumpkin pie to mashed potatoes online.

With Black Friday deals going strong, it's even possible to save a few bucks in the process. Here are the best spots where to buy a fresh turkey online.

Where to buy a fresh turkey online

BYO dinner: from $99 @ Omaha Steaks

The Nebraska-based meat company might be renown for its flagship steaks, but Omaha Steaks also offers poultry, seafood, and veggie dishes. Its Thanksgiving menu offers whole basted turkeys that are pre-cooked or ready to cook. Omaha Steaks also offers hams, full Thanksgiving dinner packages and side plates. View Deal

Oven-roasted turkeys: from $89 @ Harry & David

Harry & David's oven-roasted turkeys arrive ready to heat and serve. They're roasted and seasoned or can be purchased naturally smoked. In addition to turkeys, Harry & David also offers hams, Pekin duck, and prime rib. View Deal

Thanksgiving dinners: from $99 @ Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma is offering a variety of complete Thanksgiving dinners with prices starting from $99. Most side dishes just need to be heated, whereas turkeys ship fresh and chilled. Williams Sonoma also offers gluten-free options and various desserts. View Deal

Organic turkeys: from $37 @ D’Artagnan

D'Artagnan offers USDA-certified organic turkeys that are humanely raised on small family farms in the Midwest. The turkeys are fed a vegetarian diet with non-GMO grains and no antibiotics. Turkeys can be purchased whole, ground, or just the breast. Prices start at $37 (ground) or $62 (whole). View Deal

Burgers' Smokehouse Turkey: from $77 @ Amazon

Want a fully cooked turkey you can just heat in the oven on Thanksgiving Day? Burgers' Smokehouse is offering whole turkeys on Amazon from $77. They are currently sold out of half turkeys, but have full turkeys available ranging from 8 to 12 pounds. View Deal

Turducken: for $109 @ iGourmet

Why settle for just turkey when you can have turducken? iGourmet is offering Cajun-style turducken delivered straight to your door for just $109.99. Turducken is a semi-boneless turkey (only the wings and legs have bones) stuffed with boneless duck, boneless chicken, cornbread dressing, and Cajun-style pork sausage. iGourmet's turducken is 10 pounds of meat and stuffing, so it should feed 10 to 15 guests. View Deal

Whole turkey: from $99 @ FreshDirect

FreshDirect is offering a mix of whole turkeys and pre-cooked Thanksgiving Day meals. No matter what you choose, it'll be delivered straight to your door. FreshDirect oven-ready turkeys are available for delivery from November 24 to November 26. View Deal