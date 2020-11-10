COVID-19 numbers are skyrocketing across the country. So if the thought of shopping for Thanksgiving dinner in a crowded supermarket makes you queasy, we're rounding up where to buy a fresh turkey online.
The good news is there are a lot of spots where you can buy a turkey online. There's one caveat: you must order somewhat early to ensure your order is prepared and arrives on time. (Each site has different cut-off times). Otherwise, you can order everything from pumpkin pie to mashed potatoes online.
With Black Friday deals going strong, it's even possible to save a few bucks in the process. Here are the best spots where to buy a fresh turkey online.
Where to buy a fresh turkey online
BYO dinner: from $99 @ Omaha Steaks
The Nebraska-based meat company might be renown for its flagship steaks, but Omaha Steaks also offers poultry, seafood, and veggie dishes. Its Thanksgiving menu offers whole basted turkeys that are pre-cooked or ready to cook. Omaha Steaks also offers hams, full Thanksgiving dinner packages and side plates. View Deal
Oven-roasted turkeys: from $89 @ Harry & David
Harry & David's oven-roasted turkeys arrive ready to heat and serve. They're roasted and seasoned or can be purchased naturally smoked. In addition to turkeys, Harry & David also offers hams, Pekin duck, and prime rib. View Deal
Thanksgiving dinners: from $99 @ Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma is offering a variety of complete Thanksgiving dinners with prices starting from $99. Most side dishes just need to be heated, whereas turkeys ship fresh and chilled. Williams Sonoma also offers gluten-free options and various desserts. View Deal
Organic turkeys: from $37 @ D’Artagnan
D'Artagnan offers USDA-certified organic turkeys that are humanely raised on small family farms in the Midwest. The turkeys are fed a vegetarian diet with non-GMO grains and no antibiotics. Turkeys can be purchased whole, ground, or just the breast. Prices start at $37 (ground) or $62 (whole). View Deal
Burgers' Smokehouse Turkey: from $77 @ Amazon
Want a fully cooked turkey you can just heat in the oven on Thanksgiving Day? Burgers' Smokehouse is offering whole turkeys on Amazon from $77. They are currently sold out of half turkeys, but have full turkeys available ranging from 8 to 12 pounds. View Deal
Turducken: for $109 @ iGourmet
Why settle for just turkey when you can have turducken? iGourmet is offering Cajun-style turducken delivered straight to your door for just $109.99. Turducken is a semi-boneless turkey (only the wings and legs have bones) stuffed with boneless duck, boneless chicken, cornbread dressing, and Cajun-style pork sausage. iGourmet's turducken is 10 pounds of meat and stuffing, so it should feed 10 to 15 guests. View Deal
Whole turkey: from $99 @ FreshDirect
FreshDirect is offering a mix of whole turkeys and pre-cooked Thanksgiving Day meals. No matter what you choose, it'll be delivered straight to your door. FreshDirect oven-ready turkeys are available for delivery from November 24 to November 26. View Deal
Thanksgiving side dishes: from $20 @ Whole Foods
Amazon is offering everything you need to prepare your Thanksgiving dinner. Better yet, the grocerr will deliver it straight to your door. However, if you want a turkey or prepared Thanksgiving dinner, you'll have to order for in-store pickup via Whole Foods. Turkeys start from $2.49/lb. and prepared dinners start from $39. Prime member pricing on turkeys is available on pickup orders made through close of business on November 22. (Just keep in mind that Prime member pricing hasn't been announced yet). View Deal