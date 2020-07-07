Watch Dogs 2 is free on PC this weekend — how to get it

The summer of big virtual gaming events in lieu of E3 continues to roll on, with Ubisoft Forward set to take place this Sunday, July 12. And in addition to delivering world premiere reveals for titles such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, Ubisoft Forward will also give you a chance to score Watch Dogs 2 for free on PC.

Ubisoft's 2016 open-world hacking game will be available to anyone with a Uplay account for the entire day on July 12, so don't miss out if you don't have a copy yet. Here's what you need to know in order to snag Watch Dogs 2 on PC for free.

How to get Watch Dogs 2 for free on PC

In order to get your free copy of Watch Dogs 2, simply download Ubisoft's Uplay launcher and create an Ubisoft account. According to Ubisoft, you'll need to log in on July 12 in order to claim the game, though the company didn't specify a time when the offer will go live.

Ubisoft also mentions that you'll have a "chance to earn additional in-game rewards," so you might want to tune in to Ubisoft Forward starting at 10:30 am PT/1: 30 pm ET.

Watch Dogs 2 received fairly positive reviews when it launched in 2016, trading the overly dour mood of the 2014 original for a vibrant open-world San Francisco that pokes fun at the Silicon Valley tech scene. Protagonist Marcus Holloway became an instant favorite, and the game got big praise for its dynamic setting and freedom of gameplay.

Watch Dogs 2's system requirements start at Windows 7 or higher, an Intel Core i5 2400s/AMD FX 6120 or better, 6GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7870 or better. You'll also need 50GB of hard drive space available.

What to expect from Ubisoft Forward

The Ubisoft Forward stream starts at 10:30 am PT/1:30 pm ET with a pre-show, which will contain updates for titles such as Trackmania, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Just Dance 2020 and The Division 2. The main stream will follow at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET, and will focus on upcoming titles like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and "a few surprises."

We'll be covering the biggest announcements from Ubisoft Forward, so be sure to check back to Tom's Guide during showtime on July 12.