Stimulus check 2: Second round payment date, status and news

Stimulus check 2, or second round of the CARES Act stimulus check, is on many taxpayer's minds — even those who haven't received their first payment from the IRS yet.

Although the government has not approved a so-called stimulus check 2, some signs point to it being the next step towards helping people recover from the financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. On May 12, the House Democrats proposed a follow-up, $3 trillion care package that would once again assist Americans via direct payments.

This time, those payments could provide up to $6,000 per household, according to the Heroes Act fact sheet.

Like the first round of stimulus checks, stimulus check 2 would offer $1,200 to every eligible adult. The bill doesn't provide details about which taxpayers will quality for a second round of payments, but it seems likely they'll be based on income again.

As a reminder, U.S. taxpayers who earned less than $75,000 a year according to their most recent tax return qualified for the first round's entire $1,200 payment. Married couples, meanwhile, received a $2,400 payment if they have a joint total income of $150,000 or less.

You can use this online calculator to see how much you could expect from a second round of stimulus checks.

And if you're still wondering where your first payment, this stimulus check app tracks status of your payment.

Here's everything we know about stimulus check 2, including when it might be approved and sent out.

The House Democrats have finished their draft of the Heroes Act, or the bill that would enable second round of stimulus checks. It will be voted on in the Senate by the end of this week.

If passed, eligible Americans could see the stimulus check 2 in coming months. The IRS would likely need to complete a majority of the first round payments before printing the next wave of checks.

However, there's no guarantee the bill will be approved by the Senate. Newsweek reports that the GOP is reluctant to spend more money given the current national debt, and may want to wait "until they study closer how the aid they've given so far has impacted people."

In other words, the Senate may decide more emergency funding is not necessary at this time, pointing to states reopening as evidence of economic improvement.

Stimulus check 2: Do we need a round 2?

That depends who you ask. While some are in a better way now that states are starting to reopen, $1,200 might not cover the expenses for people who have lost their jobs or their businesses.

In a recent statement, the U.S. Private Sector Job Quality Index said it anticipates up to 37 million people will be unemployed as a result of the pandemic. While the pace of job loss is slowing, a record-breaking 33 million people have already filed for unemployment since the pandemic began.

And more people could still be laid off. Financial technology firm SimplyWise reported that 63% of Americans require a second stimulus check if they're expected to pay bills.

Monthly stimulus check: Is it possible?

Forbes reports that a bill to provide monthly payments of $2,000 to Americans within a certain age and income bracket is "gaining steam" with some congressional supporters. The House bill was put forth by Rep. Time Ryan (D-Ohio) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif).

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif) and Bernie Sanders (D-Verm) lead another in the Senate bill that would send $2,000 to every U.S. citizen each month until the pandemic ends.

Despite both the House and Senate working on monthly payment bills, there could be too many roadblocks for either to pass. Not only would $2,000 create an enormous expense for the government, but it would be difficult to identify those who truly require financial support.

As of this writing, the stimulus check 2's fate remains uncertain, so stay tuned for more updates.