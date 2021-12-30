Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak shows off final design and sleek official cases

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been on a rollercoaster leading up to its rumored January 4, 2022 release. The phone, which was rumored to debut in 2021, was delayed due to the pandemic. It was then rumored to be cancelled only to be resurrected months later. Now, on the heels of an eventual Samsung Galaxy S22, the S21 FE has seen another leak, this one also from Samsung.

Per listings on Samsung's Hungarian website (click on the Támogatás tab), as first reported by Android Police, the company has unwittingly revealed the back design of the Galaxy S21 FE, along with some nifty cases.

On the website we see 14 cases in total. Two are transparent, four feature a strap, another four are folio cases with a window to see notifications and the final four are standard silicone in bright colors. We've included a gallery of some of the cases below.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Samsung Hungary) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Samsung Hungary) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Samsung Hungary) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Samsung Hungary) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Samsung Hungary) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Samsung Hungary) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Samsung Hungary)

Weirdly, Samsung Hungary have not taken down the listings as of this article's publishing. Hungarian staff may still be on winter vacation.

Already, a YouTuber in Italy has unboxed the Galaxy S21 FE early; the complete user manual has leaked; Samsung accidentally posted pricing on its Irish website and marketing material for the device surfaced earlier this summer. Clearly, Samsung has trouble keeping a lid on things.

At the moment, rumored specs point to a 6.4-inch 1080p display clocked at 120Hz, a Snapdragon 888 processor, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, a 12MP wide and ultrawide cameras, a 32MP selfie shooter and a decently large 4,500 mAh battery.

All-in-all, it seems like a slightly tuned-down version of the Galaxy S21 from earlier this year. Although, given that we've seen the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on sale on Amazon for $699, it might be worth buying that now versus waiting for the S21 FE. While we don't know the price of the S21 FE, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE did launch at $699 in 2020 and this year's rumored price is in the same ballpark.