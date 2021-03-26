Russian Doll season 2 release date, Annie Murphy set photos, cast and more news

Russian Doll season 2 is coming — and there's proof in the way of set photos featuring star Natasha Lyonne and new cast member Annie Murphy of Schitt's Creek!

It feels like another lifetime ago that Lyonne was living the same day over and over again in an unending time loop. Netflix renewed the dark dramedy a few months after it premiered in February 2019, but since then, it's been all quiet on the Russian Doll front.

But then, we got the best news in February: Murphy is joining the cast. Oh yes, Russian Doll season 2 is getting a little bit Alexis.

Russian Doll follows a game developer named Nadia, who relives her 36th birthday party repeatedly — the same conversations with the same friends. If Nadia dies, she restarts at the same point during the event. While investigating what is happening to her, Nadia discovers a man named Alan (Charlie Barnett) is also experiencing a time loop. They team up to figure out how they're connected and if they can help each other break free.

Here's everything we know so far Russian Doll season 2.

Netflix has not announced the Russian Doll season 2 release date yet. But according to Deadline, the show is currently in production.

Looking back, season 1 began filming in February 2018 and premiered a year later. It's possible season 2 follows a similar timeline, but a touch slower due to the difficulties of filming during the ongoing pandemic. We're guessing Russian Doll season 2 premieres in spring 2022.

Russian Doll season 2 set photos

Since Russian Doll season 2 is filming right now, set photos are leaking here and there. Some recent ones feature Lyonne acting opposite Murphy, who is sporting a truly fantastic feathered hairdo (likely a wig).

Natasha Lyonne and Annie Murphy on the set of Russian Doll looking like hard boiled detectives on a lady cop show from the 80s pic.twitter.com/nfkrlOXzzHMarch 26, 2021 See more

Others show Murphy wearing a plastic face shield. Whether that's part of her Russian Doll costume or if it's a Covid precaution between takes, we'll have to wait and see.

Annie Murphy on the set of Russian Doll Season 2 pic.twitter.com/nAP1wIwvSoMarch 26, 2021 See more

Russian Doll season 2 cast

While nothing's been confirmed, we're assuming that star Natasha Lyonne (who is also a co-creator) will return to Russian Doll season 2 as coder Nadia Vulvokov.

She'll be joined by Emmy winner Annie Murphy, who played Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek. Murphy is also starring in AMC upcoming series Kevin Can F*ck Himself, expected to premiere this summer.

The details of Murphy's character are being kept under wraps.

Alongside Lyonne, Charlie Barnett may reprise his role as Alan Zaveri, the man who is also stuck in a time loop.

Other season 1 cast members who may appear again include Greta Lee as Maxine, Nadia's friend, and Yul Vazquez as John Reyes, Nadia's ex-boyfriend.

Russian Doll season 2

No details about Russian Doll season 2's storylines have been teased, hinted at or discussed by co-creators Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler.

However, Headland previously told Thrillist that the show was pitched as a three-season story. But since season 1 can stand on its own, other seasons could go in different directions, Lyonne added. "Certainly there's additional things that we would love to explore if it makes sense to do it," she explained. "Some of my ideas veer pretty wildly from exactly this world, some sort of stay in it."

If Russian Doll season 2 doesn't continue following Nadia and Alan's thread, it could pick up the thread of an entirely new character trapped in a time loop — perhaps the one played by Murphy.