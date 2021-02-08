Next Sonos smart speaker could be its cheapest and smallest ever

A smaller successor to the Sonos Move wireless smart speaker could be on the way, according to an FCC filing.
Spotted by The Verge, the filing details a Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled speaker that seemingly adopts a more portable, cylindrical design than the existing Move.
- Check out more of the best smart speakers
- The best outdoor speakers for backyards and patios
- Plus: Bang & Olufsen's new speaker is a future-proof modular marvel
That’s an exciting prospect because while the Move is both one of the best waterproof speakers and one of the best Bluetooth speakers overall, it’s also a bit on the bulky side. A slimmer, lighter design would give Sonos a much better chance of challenging the likes of the UE Megaboom 3 as a go-anywhere speaker.
As the filing confirms the inclusion of 802.11ac Wi-Fi, this new speaker would likely follow the Sonos Move — Sonos’ first fully wireless speaker — in offering built-in streaming and smart assistant functions.
One diagram also appears to have the device sat on a wireless charging dock, reinforcing it as a battery-powered speaker. And smaller dimensions are a safe bet, as this new device is listed with lower power usage than the Move.
Another diagram, showing laser-etched labeling that would appear on the underside of the device, puts the labeling in a circular pattern. This further indicates a thin cylindrical shape, more akin to that of the Megaboom 3 than the almost bucket-shaped Move.
As good as the Sonos Move is — it’s easily one of the best-sounding wireless smart speakers — a new model, with the features outlined in this filing, would make for a very tempting alternative. A smaller design would instantly fix the Move’s portability issues, and because it uses 802.11ac Wi-Fi, instead of the Move’s 802.11n, it could manage better wireless performance when at long range from a router. That’s particularly vital to a wireless speaker designed to be taken outside.
We’d also like to see improved waterproofing, as the Move’s IP56 rating makes it splash-resistant but not able to survive full submersion like the Megaboom 3 can. There’s nothing in the filing about this aspect specifically, though.
Still, this new speaker is definitely related to the Sonos Move: its model number is given as S27, while the Move’s is S17. Hopefully, a shorter stature and less powerful drivers also make it cheaper than the $400 Move as well.