New iPhone 14 Pro renders show the death of the notch

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly be very, very different from the regular iPhone 14 series, and now we have some new renders that help visualize some of the key rumored changes.

Just this week we've seen a report that only the iPhone 14 Pro phones will get the new A16 Bionic chip, which means that the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could be powered by the current A15 Bionic that's inside the iPhone 13.

In addition, all four iPhone 14 models are tipped to feature 6GB RAM, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which would be a boost from 4GB on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. However, the base models would allegedly use LPDDR 4X RAM like the current iPhone 13 range, while the Pro models will allegedly get faster and more efficient LPDDR 5 RAM.

One of the other key differences could be the design of the iPhone 14 Pro, which will reported kill the notch in favor of a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID in addition to a punch hole for the camera. We've seen some renders of this supposed design already, but now 91Mobiles has released CAD renders that purport to "show off the complete design."

These renders, which were spotted by 9to5Mac, reportedly come from "industry sources," so we can't verify how accurate they are. But they do line up with the rumors and leaks we've been hearing so far.

A new look for iPhone 14 Pro

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Up front there's a pill-shaped cutout on the left side of the display towards the top, and there's a smaller punch hole next to it that will reportedly house the selfie camera. 91Mobiles also highlights the symmetrical bezels, which look fairly slim. The overall look is polarizing, but I actually prefer it to the existing notch, which swoops down from the front of the display. However, It could be tricky on the software front filling in these holes, such as when watching shows or movies.

Just like the existing iPhone 13 Pro series, the left side of these renders show the ringer switch, volume buttons and SIM card tray. And the right side of the iPhone 14 Pro render shows the power button.

The look of these iPhone 14 Pro renders is polarizing, but I actually prefer the dual cutouts to Apple's swooping notch.

The surprise is that the rear of the design is "quite identical" to the iPhone 13 Pro. We had previously heard that Apple may opt for a new camera design that was more flush with the back of the phone, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But these renders show yet another large and prominent camera bump that houses three camera lenses along with an LED flash, mic and LiDAR sensor.

91Mobiles goes on to say that the iPhone 14 Pro will keep the same 6.1-inch display size, complete with 120Hz refresh rate. And presumably the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be 6.7 inches. This week we heard that the iPhone 14 Pro phones will feature taller displays, but we don't know if that will affect the measurement or if it just refers to the aspect ratio or the lack of a notch.

Other than the design, ProMotion display, chipset and RAM, we've heard that the iPhone 14 Pro series could get a 48MP camera and possibly USB-C connectivity. But we've also heard that the 48MP lens could be shelved.

Regardless, when you add it all up, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could be in their own league compared to the regular iPhone 14. Check out our iPhone 14 hub and iPhone 14 Pro hub to stay up to date on all the latest rumors and leaks.