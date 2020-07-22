Massive iPad sale slashes prices of iPad Air, iPad Mini and iPad Pro

If back to school season has you shopping for iPad deals, look no further. Several retailers are offering up to $535 off Apple's iPads and we have the best deals for you all in one spot.

If you're looking for the cheapest iPad — Amazon has the iPad Mini (64GB) on sale for $349.99. That's $50 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this iPad all year. If you need more storage or a bigger screen, various other iPad sales are also on sale for a limited time.

Apple iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now just $349 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts just shy of 13 hours. Amazon is knocking $50 off the 64GB model and the 256GB model, which is the biggest discount we've seen for these tablets all year. View Deal

iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $399 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet for just about any type of use. It sports a bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support. Apple's entry-level iPad is now $30 off. However, keep in mind that this model has been from $50 to $100 off before, which makes this iPad discount a tad less exciting than the others. View Deal

Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $429 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Air is one of the best tablets Apple makes. Its speed and gorgeous screen make it perfect for gaming on Apple Arcade, binge-watching your favorite shows, or multitasking with the tablet's split screen. It's on sale for $469, but add it to your cart and Amazon will slash an extra $39 off dropping its final price to just $429.99. A very rare discount on an excellent iPad. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro offers an 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, and mouse/trackpad support. It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs a few hundred dollars less if you don't need the larger screen. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the tablet you buy when you need blazing speed, 10 hours of battery life, and the biggest screen possible. The new iPad Pro also fully supports Apple's new pricey Magic Keyboard and cursor input. It's currently $50 off. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): up to $535 off @ B&H Photo

The previous-gen iPad Pro is still a fast, capable iPad that can tackle any task you throw its way. B&H Photo is taking up to $535 off multiple iPad Pro models with prices starting at just $799. It's your best bet if you want a big-screen iPad without the big price tag. View Deal

Wondering which iPad to buy? If you're looking for the cheapest deal — you can't go wrong with the iPad Mini at $349. It's the same iPad that I currently use and it offers snappy performance on everything from Netflix streaming to Mario Kart.

However, if you want a bigger screen, the iPad Air at $429 is an absolute steal and a slightly better bargain than the 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) at $399.

Make sure to check out our guide to the best back to school sales for more deals on tablets and laptops.