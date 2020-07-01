Killer Amazon Echo Show deal now just $99 — with free year of Food Network Kitchen

Amazon wants to make you a better home chef. The retail giant is bundling a free year of Food Network Kitchen with select Amazon devices, which also happen to be on sale.

Currently, you can get the Echo Show 8 with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription for $99.99. That's $30 cheaper than the price of the Echo Show 8 alone. Alternatively, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off the Fire TV Stick and you get a free Food Network sub ($39 value) for free.

Echo Show 8 w/ Food Network Kitchen: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 can be used to control other smart home devices, stream music, or catch up on the day's news. It comes with a free Food Network Kitchen subscription, so you can keep your Echo Show 8 on your kitchen counter as you recreate your favorite recipes. View Deal

Fire TV Stick w/ Food Network Kitchen: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course) and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice. It now comes with a free year or Food Network Kitchen. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

While not on sale, Amazon is bundling a free 1-year Food Network subscription with its Fire TV Stick 4K. The device offers 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedier navigation than its 10080p counterpart. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Cube can stream content in 4K and supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It has Alexa built in, and comes with an IR extender cable and an Ethernet adapter. It also comes with a free 1-year Food Network Kitchen sub. View Deal

Food Network Kitchen offers live and on-demand cooking classes for $39.99 per year. (You get one year free with today's Amazon deal). In our Food Network Kitchen subscription review, we were impressed by the variety of recipes available. In additional to traditional courses, you'll find recipe collections for cocktail lovers, Instant Pot users, vegetarians, and dinner party hosts.

As for the device itself, in our Echo Show 8 review we concluded that the Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa smart display ever. It's the middle-man in Amazon's Echo Show lineup, and it hits the sweet spot with regards to price and power.

It features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 resolution display, stereo sound, and built-in Alexa support, which means you can control it via voice commands.

Keep in mind that both the Echo Show 8 and Fire TV Stick have been about $10 cheaper before, but this is the best bundle we've seen, especially if you're a Food Network fan.