How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 4 online from anywhere right now — time and where to stream

Are you ready to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 4 online? We're plenty curious if Aunt Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) will steal more scenes, or which memories (that perm!) she'll bring up next. And, yes, you don't need Netflix to watch Derry Girls season 3 right now.

Derry Girls season 3 episode 4 start time, channels Derry Girls season 3 episode 4 date: Tuesday, May 2 on Channel 4 at 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT / 9:15 p.m. BST

Where to stream: Channel 4, All4 (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (100% risk-free)

And you won't need to know your own daughter's age (sorry Aunt Sarah!) either.

Last week's episode "Strangers on a Train" saw the Quinns and the teens gtake a day trip for the ‘Protestant’ Portrush and the Big Dipper rollercoaster. Along the way, though, we got the exact kind of confusion and drama we expected, as James picked up the wrong bag and found money and a gun (a perfect excuse for a cameo from Peaky Blinders’ Packy Lee).

The guest appearances continued as well, with comedian Michael Fry and Sinéad Keenan (Unforgotten, Deep Water, Showtrial) showing up. We shouldn't have been surprised that Aunt Sarah and Ma Mary knew Keenan, though we continue to be elated by the cameos this season.

Oh, and after all that? The Big Dipper stalled mid-rise. So, read on below to see how to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 4 online (and hopefully we'll not see Clare/Nicola Coughlan left behind this time).

When does Derry Girls season 3 episode 4 come out?

Channel 4 airs Derry Girls season 3 episode 4 on Tuesday (May 3) at 9.15 p.m. BST. Subsequent episodes of the six-episode season come out over the following Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, in America, Netflix hasn't announced the Derry Girls season 3 premiere date.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 4 in the UK

You can watch Derry Girls season 3 in the UK on Channel 4 and All4. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

The All4 app is available on Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Derry Girls season 3 episode 4 debuts on Tuesday (May 3) at 9.15 p.m. BST.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 4 online, from anywhere on Earth

All4 may not be in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Derry Girls season 3 for a while, but that doesn't mean you need to miss the live premiere. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you?



How to watch Derry Girls season 3 in the US, Canada and Australia

Derry Girls has been exclusive to Netflix in the United States, Canada and Australia. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to release details about when the series will debut.

Our best guess is somewhere in the late summer or early fall.

So, those in the U.S. and other territories who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in to the BBC iPlayer.