How To Watch Oklahoma vs UCLA: Live Stream OU Sooners vs. Bruins College Football

Oklahoma's football program knows how to handle a road game, and tonight's match against UCLA shouldn't be an exception. But the Bruins are a formidable opponent on home turf, despite a rocky start to the season.

College football fans won't want to miss a moment of Rose Bowl's live action. And thanks to the various streaming options available, you can watch the Oklahoma vs. UCLA game from just about anywhere, even if you're nowhere near a TV screen. Here's how to watch today's big game.

When can I watch the Oklahoma vs. UCLA game?

Oklahoma vs. UCLA kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 14. FOX is carrying the game, so if you live in the U.S., all you need is an HDTV antenna to pick up the free broadcast.

How can I use a VPN to watch the Oklahoma vs. UCLA game?

If you're away from home on Saturday — as in out of the country — a virtual private network, or VPN, can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from your home country. That way, you can still access the same streaming services you would at home.

We've tested plenty of services to find the best overall VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. It offers the best mix of performance and customer support, and you really enjoy some savings if you sign up for extended service. Here's how it compares to your top VPN options for the Oklahoma vs. UCLA game.

ExpressVPN: In our testing, ExpressVPN delivered superior performance and responsive customer service. It can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries, and it's also very easy to use. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NordVPN: Go with NordVPN if the "private" part of VPN is what attracts you. NordVPN uses 2084-bit encryption while also working well with streaming services. The services costs $11.95 per month, but you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.View Deal

TunnelBear: If you want a VPN just for a one-off event like watching Oklahoma vs. UCLA, consider TunnelBear. Not only is it easy to use, but it only costs $9.99 a month. Be aware that it's not the best performing VPN we've tested, though.View Deal

How can I watch the Oklahoma vs. UCLA live stream?

You can live stream the game on the FOX website or on the FOX NOW app. So when the Sooners and Bruins are ready to kick off, fire up either option to live stream the game.

One caveat, though: you'll need to be a cable or satellite TV subscriber. FOX requires you to sign in with your TV provider to enjoy its streaming options, so anyone who's cancelled cable will need to consider other options.

How can I live stream the Oklahoma vs. UCLA game without a cable subscription?

Don't despair if you've cut the cable cord. You can still watch Oklahoma vs. UCLA. You'll just need to sign up for a streaming service that includes FOX. The good news is that includes most services, which also offer FOX as part of their basic subscription tiers.

Here are your best bets if you're looking for a streaming service that includes FOX.

AT&T Now: The service formerly known as DirecTV starts at $50 a month for a package that includes FOX.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's $45 monthly package includes FOX in its live streaming service. There's also a cloud DVR feature for recording games to watch later.View Deal

PlayStation Vue: The streaming service's entry-level Access package starts at $50 a month and includes FOX. View Deal

Sling TV: Sling TV's Orange package, normally $25 a month, includes FOX. A current promotion cuts the price to $15 a month for your first month.View Deal