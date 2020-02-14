The $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip is selling out: Where you can still get one

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip is officially available for purchase. However, the limited quantity phone is selling out faster than expected.

AT&T, for instance, is already sold out of stock. Meanwhile, Samsung's online store had stock this morning, but is now completely out of stock. (It says it won't have stock till February 21). That leaves Best Buy and Sprint as the only retailers offering the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is a direct competitor to the Motorola Razr. It features a 6.7-inch foldable Super AMOLED screen (2636 x 1080), Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also sports two 12MP rear cameras and a 10MP front-facing camera.

Priced at $1,380, it's cheaper than its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy Fold — but far from being affordable. However, its foldable screen and clamshell form factor and clearly popular with some consumers because inventory is selling out fast. So we're rounding up the spots where you can still buy the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung

All Galaxy Z Flip models are officially sold out at Samsung's online store. However, you can leave your e-mail address and Samsung will notify you when stock is replenished on February 21. The only model that's available is the $2,480 Thom Browne Edition.

Best Buy

If the Galaxy Z Flip's $1,380 price tag is holding you back, Best Buy is already taking up to $350 off Samsung's new foldable phone with activation and trade-in of select smartphones. You'll get $50 off for activating your phone during purchase and if you have a Galaxy S10 Plus or newer device, you'll also get a $300 trade-in credit toward the purchase of your new Galaxy Z Flip. Best Buy's offer is valid through March 29.

Sprint

Sprint is one of the few carriers that will offer the Galaxy Z Flip. Lease it via Sprint's 18-month Flex plan and you'll pay $57.50/month. This lease includes the Galaxy Forever option, which lets you switch to any new Galaxy phone at the end of 12 months. Alternatively, you can opt to buy your Galaxy Z Flip after your 18-month lease is through.

AT&T

AT&T has already sold out of Galaxy Z Flip inventory. The carrier stated it would sell the phone online and in select AT&T stores, but at the moment it's not stocked online.