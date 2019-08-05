Apple's 2021 iPhone Will Have In-Screen Touch ID (Report)

Apple might try to offer two distinct biometric options for securing your data in the 2021 iPhone, according to a new report.

In a note to investors on Monday, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple could deliver both Face ID and Touch ID in the iPhones it'll release in 2021. The Touch ID, however, won't work with a physical button. Instead, Kuo said that the Touch ID will be an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to what you'd find in Samsung's Galaxy S10.

Apple-tracking site 9to5Mac earlier reported on Kuo's note.

Apple has been offering Face ID since the iPhone X launched. At that time, the company said that Face ID is faster and more reliable than Touch ID. Apple also said the chances of hacking Touch ID were greater than Face ID.

However, Apple's chief competitor Samsung now offers a virtual fingerprint sensor it bakes in the screen. Samsung's flagships also come with a face scanner, though the fingerprint scanner has become the de facto way for securing the device.

Apple could technically deliver an in-display fingerprint sensor in its current iPhones, but it's still not feasible, according to Kuo. Problems with power consumption and getting enough units to be able to accommodate consumer demand are troublesome for Apple. For now, Face ID is the best option.

According to Kuo, however, within the next 18 months, technological advancements will alleviate those problems and pave the way for Apple to offer both Face ID and Touch ID. Kuo said that he believes Apple sees Face ID and Touch ID as complementary features that could ultimately work well together.

But alas, we'll be waiting years before that can happen. And until then, expect Face ID to be the go-to biometric option for Apple as it looks safeguard your privacy.