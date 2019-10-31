Apple Offering Free Apple TV Plus With Apple Music Student Plans

Good news, students: Apple is offering a silver lining to midterms season. If you subscribe to an Apple Music student plan, it will include Apple TV Plus when the new streaming service debuts this Friday (Nov. 1).

This is the first bundle Apple has announced for its growing collection of services. The discounted Apple Music student plan and Apple TV Plus individually cost $4.99, so the package is a pretty good deal. The only catch is that Apple requires you to verify your enrollment in college to qualify.

But if you’re not a student, there’s still a way to get a complimentary Apple TV Plus subscription. Purchases of recently unveiled Apple products like the iPhone 11 and new iPad come with one year of Apple TV Plus. Apple TV boxes and Macs also qualify. Basically, it’s included with anything you can watch Apple TV Plus on. And with Apple’s fourth quarter results revealing solid sales, it’s already built a user base for its streaming service’s launch.

The news of the bundle came from actress Hailee Steinfeld’s Instagram account . Steinfeld stars in Dickinson, one of the shows that’ll be available on Apple TV Plus when it goes live. The anticipated, Jennifer Aniston-produced series The Morning Show will also be available on November 1.

Apple says the deal for students is being offered for a “limited time.” If you’re already using an Apple Music student plan, there’s no reason not to get in on the bundle.