Apple November 10 event announced — get ready for Apple Silicon Macs

The Apple November event for Apple Silicon MacBooks is no longer a rumor: it's real. Apple, via invitations sent to the press, requested we "join" them for "a special Apple Event from Apple Park," on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

As usual, the company will be holding this virtual event online in a live stream, starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. It's going to be available to watch on YouTube, so we can all see how Apple Silicon processors change the Mac together.

Apple Silicon MacBook Pro with ARM release date and more details

We learned about the 2020 Apple Silicon Macs at Apple's first virtual event of the year, WWDC. There, Apple touted the speed and efficiency benefits of switching its chips from Intel's to processors that Apple itself makes. Of course, Apple stands to make more money in the process as well, by completely owning the supply chain.

The first Apple Silicon MacBook we expect is the rumored return of the 12-inch MacBook, which has disappeared from Apple's lineup. A super thin and light laptop would give Apple the perfect opportunity to show off how much battery life and portability consumers will get as the company transitions to its own chips.

The 12-inch MacBook was not a part of Apple's 2019 or 2020 MacBook updates, which saw the 16-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2020 and 13-inch MacBook Pro all ditch the controversial Butterfly-switch keyboard. That 12-inch MacBook — the last time we saw it — still had the Butterfly-switch keyboard, which got a bad reputation for poor reliability.

(Image credit: Apple)

A leak last week also suggested that a new 16-inch MacBook Pro could arrive this winter as well.

We're also wondering what else Apple will announce at the Nov. 10 event. Previous virtual product reveal events have seen two lines get updated at a time: Apple Watch and iPad in September, HomePod mini and iPhone 12 in October.

If we had to guess? The AirPods Studio seem due any day now, and Apple sells tons of its headphones during the holiday season, so our expectations are currently pointed to new over-ear AirPods to take on Bose and Sony for the best noise cancelling headphones title.