Argentina vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final online

After failing to make it out of the pool stage four years ago, Argentina now have the chance to reach a first-ever Rugby World Cup final. Standing in their way are three-time winners New Zealand who will be brimming with confidence for Friday’s semi-final at the Stade de France after a memorable win over Ireland.

Argentina vs New Zealand live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Friday (October 20)

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 21)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• IRE — RTÉ Player (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — 9Now (FREE STREAM)

• U.S. — Peacock

Trailing 17-12 with just over 10 minutes to go in their quarter-final against Wales it looked as though Argentina’s World Cup was over. But late tries from Joel Sclavi and Nicolas Sanchez turned around the fortunes of Los Pumas who have shown plenty of fight since losing their opening pool game to England.

Wins over Samoa, Chile, Japan and Wales have secured a semi-final berth against the All Blacks, a side that Argentina beat for the very first time in 2020 in Sydney and then again last year on New Zealand soil. Those two victories will give the players plenty of hope, though they will have to play at their very highest level if they hope to reach the final.

While Argentina have been scrappy at times, New Zealand have been getting better and better with every game that passes. Having lost to France in their opening pool game, Ian Foster’s team have responded superbly, dishing out hammerings to Namibia, Italy and Uruguay before edging a thrilling contest with Ireland.

While New Zealand always carry a threat with ball in hand, especially through the likes of Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith and Will Jordan, they were sensational in defence in the quarter-finals. This was highlighted by a monumental performance from captain Sam Cane who made 21 tackles and in the dying moments as Ireland went through 37 phases in search of a game-winning try.

It should be a fascinating encounter in Paris and a game you won’t want to miss. Read on and we'll show you how to access Argentina vs New Zealand live streams and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 wherever you are.

FREE Argentina vs New Zealand live streams

Watch the Argentina vs New Zealand live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in Ireland – you can watch a live stream of Argentina vs New Zealand absolutely FREE on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player streaming platform. This match will be shown on ITV 1 and ITVX in the U.K. (free with license fee) and on Channel 9 in Australia.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use the likes of RTÉ Player.

Argentina vs New Zealand live streams by country

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Argentina vs New Zealand live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up is not one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Argentina vs New Zealand live stream.

Watch Argentina vs New Zealand for FREE in the U.K.

Along with every other game at the tournament, the Argentina vs New Zealand live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off for this one is at 8 p.m. U.K. time on Friday.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream.

How to watch a Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch Argentina vs New Zealand Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that Argentina vs New Zealand, the second Rugby World Cup semi-final and the final on October 28, will also be shown for FREE on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked.

How to watch the Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch Argentina vs New Zealand (kick-off at 8 am Monday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $449.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You might want to try using a virtual private network.

How to watch the Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. SGT on Monday in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.

How to watch the Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch the Argentina vs New Zealand game via pay-tv channel SuperSport. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

If you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the Argentina vs New Zealand action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.