Villanova vs Kansas live stream: How to watch Final Four March Madness game online

The Villanova vs Kansas live stream catches the Wildcats and Jayhawks going head-to-head with a national title berth on the line. Nova will have to overcome the loss of a starter, while Kansas will try to build off their second half surge against Miami in this March Madness live stream.

Villanova vs Kansas live stream schedule, channels Date: Villanova vs Kansas takes place Saturday, April 2

Time: 6.09 p.m. ET / 3.09 p.m. PT / 11.09 p.m. BST

Channel: TBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Villanova (30-7), the second-seed in the South Region, finished the season ranked sixth in the nation in the AP Poll and fifth in the Coaches Poll. Now they are going after their third national title under Jay Wright and fourth in the school's history.

Nova will have to make up for the loss of a player who Wright called “probably [Villanova’s] MVP” in Justin Moore. The junior guard tore his achilles in the final minute of the play in the Wildcats' 50-44 win over Houston in the regional final.

Without Moore, seniors Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels will have to step up even more than they have in this tournament. Samuels has led Nova with 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds-per-game, while Gillespie has averaged 13 ppg. As a team, the Wildcats will try to bounce back from one of their worst shooting performances of the season. They hit just 28.8% of their shots against Houston, including 5-for-21 from beyond the arch.

Kansas (32-6), the top seed coming out of the Midwest Region, finished the season ranked third in the nation in both the AP and Coaches Polls. They enter this matchup after a very impressive win over Miami in the Elite Eight.

The Jayhawks trailed the 10-seed Hurricanes by six at the end of the first half before storming back in the second. Kansas shot nearly 60% from the floor in the second half on their way to a 45-17 run and a 76-50 victory. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji netted 12 of his team-leading 18 points in the second half.

These two schools and coaches also have a recent history with each other. Kansas and Villanova have faced-off three times over the last 14 years in the NCAA tournament, with the winner going on to win the national title each time. Jay Wright’s Wildcats have the edge over Bill Self’s Jayhawks, 2-1 in those three games. Nova’s most recent win against Kansas came in 2018’s Final Four, when Collin Gillespie and Jermain Samuels were freshmen.

Kansas is a 4-point favorite against Villanova. The over/under is 134. The game is being played at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

How to watch Villanova vs Kansas live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Villanova vs Kansas, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch Villanova vs Kansas live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Villanova vs Kansas is on TBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Villanova vs Kansas in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

Villanova vs Kansas has a tip-off of 11:09 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Villanova vs Kansas live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN , TSN2 or TSN3 but they will have some NCAA games.

Villanova vs Kansas live stream will be carried by TSN 3.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the U.K. — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Villanova vs Kansas live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if Villanova vs Kansas will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.