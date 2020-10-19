Lovecraft Country season 2 release date, cast and finale explained

Wondering if Lovecraft Country season 2 is happening? You're not alone. Fans of HBO's supernatural drama are hoping the monster-filled adventures aren't over, now that season 1 has ended. And yes, let's talk about that ending because it was pretty bonkers. It also left room for Lovecraft Country season 2.

The horror series is set in the segregated Jim Crow era in the United States of the 1950s. The characters face all sorts of monsters — both the supernatural kind and the racist human kind.

Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) on a road trip with friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to search for his missing father. Along the way, they encounter vampire-like creatures and menacing human cops. The show balances a fantastical tale with the dangerous reality of being Black.

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, who took inspiration from H.P. Lovecraft's frightening tales. Lovecraft himself was a racist, which the show acknowledges.

Spoiler alert: The following story has spoilers for Lovecraft Country season 1.

While HBO has not yet ordered Lovecraft Country season 2, it seems a sure bet. The show received good reviews and ratings, with the premiere drawing 1.4 million viewers, on par with Watchmen and Perry Mason.

About a renewal, showrunner Misha Green told Deadline, "Nothing is official yet, but I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of."

Green added, "With the finale I wanted to bring the arc of the first season to a close, while opening a door to the next."

The biggest complicating factor is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted film and television production. Many projects have restarted, but others have been canceled.

If Lovecraft Country season 2 gets the greenlight, it may be more than a year until viewers get to watch it. Season 1 filmed in the latter half of 2018, which means there was a two-year turnaround before it debuted on HBO. Even if season 2 starts filming in early 2021, it may not be released until late 2022 or early 2023.

Lovecraft Country finale explained

Before we dive further into what may or may not happen with Lovecraft Country season 2, let's unpack that jaw-dropping season 1 finale and explain the ending.

Atticus (aka Tic) and Letitia (aka Leti) acquired the Book of Names and reading it transported them to the ancestral realm, where they talked to Tic's mother, great-grandmother and ancestor Hanna how how to defeat Christina from achieving immortality on the autumnal equinox.

When they travel to Ardham, they discover they're too late. Christina, disguised as Ruby, slices Tic for his blood and becomes immortal. But Tic has known he would die all along, so Ji-Ah uses her Kumiho tentacles to connect him to Christina. Tic's sacrifice allows Leti's spell to work and take away all magic from white people, including Christina. "Magic is ours now," Leti declares.

Christina is left trapped in rubble, until Dee arrives and uses her new mechanical arm to crush her to death.

At the end, Leti, Ji-Ah and friends carry away Tic's body. In voice-over, Tic asks his father, Montrose, to be a parent to his and Leti's unborn baby.

Lovecraft Country season 2 cast

Considering all the deaths in the finale, who could remain in the Lovecraft Country season 2 cast? Let's start with the actors playing major characters that survived:

Jurnee Smollett as Letitia "Leti" Lewis , a photographer and friend of Atticus Freeman

, a photographer and friend of Atticus Freeman Michael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman , Tic's father

, Tic's father Jamie Chung as Ji-Ah , a Korean nursing student

, a Korean nursing student Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta Freeman , Tic's aunt

, Tic's aunt Jada Harris as Diana "Dee" Freeman, George and Hippolyta's daughter

Then, there are the major characters who died during the season or in the finale.

Jonathan Majors as Atticus "Tic" Freeman

Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman , Tic's uncle and Hippolyta's husband

, Tic's uncle and Hippolyta's husband Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby Baptiste, Leti's estranged older half-sister.

Leti's estranged older half-sister. Abbey Lee as Christina Braithwhite, the daughter of the leader of the secret society known as the Order of the Ancient Dawn

Since Lovecraft Country is a supernatural show that involves spells and sorcery and ancestral realms, it's entirely possible any of them could be resurrected or appear as visions/ghosts.

