How to Watch the Ashes 2019 Live Stream: England vs Australia 1st Test match

England and Australia kick off the latest chapter of their epic rivalry on the cricket pitch as the first Test of the Ashes 2019 Series begins at Edgbaston in Birmingham, UK. The pressure is on the home team, not only because they have the legion of supporters to look good in front of, but also because they got brutally hammered 4-0 by the Aussies a year and a half ago, in the land down under.

And that's how the table is set for this year's duel, the 71st Ashes cricket series, except that it's actually worse for England than I'm making it out to be. A one-off Test against Ireland, taking place last week at Lord’s, previewed a sort of worst case scenario for the English batsmen.

Yes, Jofra Archer's excellent performance at the World Cup was impressive (20 wickets ain't nothing to turn your nose up at), but Australia's returning Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft make for an intimidating start for the visitors' lineup.

When is the Ashes series First Test?

The first Test will run from August 1st to August 5th at Edgbaston, Birmingham in England. Each day’s play starts at 11 a.m. local time, which means Yanks will be getting up bright and early.

How to live stream England vs Australia in America

The first Test of the Ashes will kick off in the U.S. at 6 a.m. on the Willow TV channel. Willow is available both as an ala carte streaming service (for $9.99 per month), and as a part of cable TV packages, from providers including Dish, Fios Verizon and Charter. It's also available for $9.99 per month as an add-on for Sling TV.

England vs Australia: how to stream the 1st Test of Ashes in the UK

Over in the UK, the Ashes are available for Sky Sports subscribers, which is splitting coverage between Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Action. Sky Q Experience subscribers (£35 per month) will see the first Test in up to UHD resolution. You're also not tied to a TV, either, as the Sky Go app.

Don't despair if you don't subscribe to Sky: all of its channels can be procured with a Now TV sports pass , which starts at £8.99 for a day's use. The entire First Test can be viewed with the £14.99 per week rate, though the £33.99 per month package is the best value.

How to watch the Ashes first Test from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Vacations be damned. You can watch the first Test of the Ashes from wherever you go, and use the streaming service you're used to in defiance of any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

